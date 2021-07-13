Through July
Art Downtown is hosting an exhibit by painter Barbara Dawn Dyche at the Horton Gallery in the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Wednesday
The Island Players Young Players Summer Workshop will stage Beauty and the Beast Jr. at 7:30 p.m. July 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. There will be double performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m. July 17 and July 24. There will also be shows at 3 p.m. July 18 and 25. All performances will be held a the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For details, visit theislandplayers.com.
Thursday
The Coastal Photographers Guild will hold a virtual awards ceremony at 7 p.m. via Zoom for its Big Photo Show winners. There will be a link on the group’s website, coastalphotographersguild.com, for those interested in viewing the program.
Friday
Coldwell Banker will host its fifth annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. The business will serve all first responders and their families for free. The public may pay $5 for lunch. All proceeds will benefit the C.H.A.M.P.S (Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods) program.
The Brunswick Elk’s Club will host its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $10 meal consists of two fillets, grits, coleslaw, two hush puppies, iced tea and dessert. Call-in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Those may be made by calling 912-264-1389.
July 17
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Steel Betty, an Austin-based band, at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Ritz Theatre 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Tickets for are $15 for adult members and $10 for senior members. For non- members, tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. To purchase those or for more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney at 8 p.m. July 17 and 24. There will be a 3 p.m. show July 18 and 25. For details, visit www.soglogallery.com.
July 17 and 18
The Georgia Coastal Artists Guild will hold its annual exhibition show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 108 room at the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. The show will feature 13 of the guild’s members and will include a diverse group of artists with a broad range of works including oils, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media and printmaking.
July 18
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its Community Jubilee from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tree Bar at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. Backbeat Boulevard will perform and there will be a raffle and cash bar. Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door. Tickets may be purchased at KGIB at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick and at the Pane in the Glass on St. Simons Island. For details, call 912-279-1490 or email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
July 19
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s Used Book Store, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Most books are $1 and $2. Audiobooks, DVDs and music are also available for purchase.
July 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring William Rawlings and his book “Lighthouses of the Georgia Coast” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
July 21
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host a book signing with Chef and author Matthew Raiford from 2 to 4 p.m. at the store. Copies of his cookbook “Bress ‘n’ Nyam” will be available for purchase.
July 23
The Blue Door, 1706 2nd St., Brunswick, will host Damon Fowler with opening act Conni Laine and a Thousand Names. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com or by calling The Blue Door at 912-275-8295.
July 25
Sounds by the Sea continues with the Second Chance Band at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island from 7 to 9 p.m., presented by Golden Isles Arts & Humanities. Tickets are $12 for adults, children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and those under 6 years old are free. To buy tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
July 29
The ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is one of the several local art galleries participating in this year’s art crawl. From 4 to 7 p.m. Anderson Fine Art Gallery, Wallin Gallery and Glynn Visual Arts will also host receptions featuring original artwork.
July 31
Hofwyl-Broadfield will host a Tree Identification Walk as part of World Ranger Day from 10 to 11 a.m. at the historic site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth. For more information, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
August 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Chef Matthew Raiford and his book “Bress ‘n’ Nyam” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
August 7
August 21
August 22
Operation BedSpread will host its Back to School BEDlam from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Brogen’s South, 200 Pier Alley, St. Simons Island. The cost is $25 per person. Admission includes beer and wine. The band Idle Hands will perform.