Through July
Art Downtown is hosting an exhibit by painter Barbara Dawn Dyche at the Horton Gallery in the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
July 14
The Island Players Young Players Summer Workshop will stage Beauty and the Beast Jr. at 7:30 p.m. July 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23. There will be double performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m. July 17 and July 24. There will also be shows at 3 p.m. July 19 and 25. For details, visit theislandplayers.com.
July 16
Coldwell Banker will host its fifth annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. The business will serve all first responders and their families for free. The public may pay $5 for lunch. All proceeds will benefit the C.H.A.M.P.S (Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods) program.
The Brunswick Elk’s Club will host its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $10 meal consists of two fillets, grits, coleslaw, two hush puppies, iced tea and dessert. Call-in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Those may be made by calling 912-264-1389.
July 17
The Cassina Garden Club will open its historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month. A $5 donation is requested. Guides will be available to share the history of the buildings. For more information, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
July 18
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its Community Jubilee from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tree Bar at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. Backbeat Boulevard will perform and there will be a raffle and cash bar. Tickets are $25 through July 1 and $30 after and at the door. Tickets may be purchased at KGIB at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick and at the Pane in the Glass on St. Simons Island. For details, call 912-279-1490 or email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
July 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring William Rawlings and his book “Lighthouses of the Georgia Coast” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
July 23
The Blue Door, 1706 2nd St., Brunswick, will host Damon Fowler with opening act Conni Laine and a Thousand Names. The doors open at 7:30 with music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com or by calling The Blue Door at 912-275-8295.
July 25
Sounds by the Sea continues with the Second Chance Band at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island from 7 to 9 p.m., presented by Golden Isles Arts & Humanities. Tickets are $12 for adults, children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and those under 6 years old are free. To buy tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
July 29
The ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is one of the several local art galleries participating in this year’s art crawl. From 4 to 7 p.m. Anderson Fine Art Gallery, Wallin Gallery and Glynn Visual Arts will also host receptions featuring original artwork.
July 31
Hofwyl-Broadfield will host a Tree Identification Walk as part of World Ranger Day from 10 to 11 a.m. at the historic site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17 N, Brunswick. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth. For more information, visit GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
August 5
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Chef Matthew Raiford and his book “Bress ‘n’ Nyam” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is free for members and $10 for non-members. Masks are required. Reservations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org.
August 7
August 21
