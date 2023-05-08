Through May

The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a new exhibition titled Foursight, paintings and sculptures by four regional artists, at Goodyear Cottage through May 31. It will feature works by Suzanne Clements, Susan Anderson, Linda Bobinger, Sue Byrne Russell. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.

More from this section