Through May
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a new exhibition titled Foursight, paintings and sculptures by four regional artists, at Goodyear Cottage through May 31. It will feature works by Suzanne Clements, Susan Anderson, Linda Bobinger, Sue Byrne Russell. It will be available for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Admission is free.
May 8
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will hold its final concert of the season at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School. It will feature music for the resilience of the human spirit. Les Roettges will be the flute soloist. Tickets available now by calling 912-634-2006 or visiting coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
May 10
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Heather Wilson of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful to be the guest speaker. She will talk of the environmental educational activities for the youth in our community. The club does not meet in the summer months and its next meeting will be in September. If interested in attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
May 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Rebecca Bruff at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She will discuss her debut novel “Trouble the Water.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Glynn County Democratic Women’s Luncheon host a luncheon featuring state Rep. Edna Jackson, D-Savannah, in the fellowship hall of the First Untied Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., at 12:30 p.m. Jackson will update attendees on the 2023 legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly. The menu will feature selections from James Beard award-winning chef Keith Schroeder. For more information and to register for the luncheon, please visit glynndems.org/luncheon.
May 12
Golden Isles Live! will host Broadway performer Chester Gregg in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. For details, visit goldenisleslive.org.
The Island Players will stage “Young Frankenstein” at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through May 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee show on Sundays. All shows will be held at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. St. Simons Island. For tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
May 13
Brunswick’s Mayfair Festival and the Blessing of the Fleet will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick.
Crafts in the Village will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Postell Park, 522 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. For more information, visit craftsinthevillage.com.
May 15
May 18
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be Exhibiting Your Work for Home and Gallery. The speakers will be framer Lucy Brous of Creative Frameworks and Lynda Gallagher, SoGlo Gallery owner.
Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a presentation titled John Wesley on St. Simons at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Ospo in the Jekyll Island historic district. The Rev. Dave Hansen will be the speaker. The event is free but registration is required at EventBrite.com.
May 19
STAR of Coastal Georgia (formerly the STAR Foundation) will host its STARgazing Low Country Boil at 5:30 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Ticket prices are $85 per individual or $150 per couple. For details, visit starofcoastalga.org.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A donation of $12 gets you two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912 264-1389 no earlier than 10:45 a.m. Free delivery on orders of six or more are available. The lodge will also be hosting the American Red Cross blood donation drive at the same time.
May 20
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 1129 Grant St., Brunswick, will host its first Crusader 5K and Fun Run beginning at 7:30 a.m. and running through noon. There will be food trucks, bounce houses and other activities. It is open to all. Proceeds benefit the school’s new playground. For details, visit runsignup.com.
The American Cancer Society’s Victory Gala will host Cureoke from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. There will be a raffle, buffet dinner and two drink tickets. Tickets are $50.
The Coastal Georgia Quilt Guild will host a program and open sew, focusing on paper foundation piecing. It will be held at 10 a.m. May 20 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a lunch, sewing machine, pre-washed fabric and the tools they need for their project. All are welcome.
Georgia Coastal Artists Guild will host its annual summer show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 and 21 in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino near the Pier Village. Guest can expect to see hundreds of original art pieces by more than 20 member artists.
May 21
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host genealogist Tamara Hallo who will present Google My Maps, a talk about using digital maps for genealogical research. Her talk will be at 2 p.m. online via Zoom, free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host its ongoing concert series A Little Light Music from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Hollywood Band will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
May 22
May 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its Author Talk and Book Signing featuring Kathleen Brewin Lewis at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She will discuss her collection of poems “Magicicada & Other Marvels.” The event is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To register, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host PlayReaders at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. It will feature a discussion of the farce, “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org or by call 912-262-6934.
May 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will screen “The Good House,” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
May 25
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host author and journalist Dirk Smillie, who will present the Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s Spring Program, “Tabloid Trailblazer: Alicia Patterson’s Extraordinary Life in Georgia and New York.” It will be held at 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Presbyterian Church. It will also be available via live stream. The lecture is free for CGHS members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
May 26 to 28
The 220th Commemoration of Igbo Landing will include a number of events from May 26 to 28. There will be a welcome day with on site registration from noon to 5 p.m. May 26 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1047 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. From 2 to 4 p.m. there will be tours of the Igbo Landing site. On May 27, Remembrance Day, there will be registration at 8:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. There will be a symposium from 9:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. A gathering and public blessing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. It will close at the church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On May 28, there will be a Giving Thanks Day with a 10:30 a.m. worship service at First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. There will be guided tours of the landing site from 2 to 4 p.m. All events are free but registration is required. For details, email igbolandign220th@gmail.com.