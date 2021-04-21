April 22
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host Keep Golden Isles Beautiful for Earth Day at 4 p.m. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
April 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s used bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host an electronic recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glynn Place Mall, 100 Mall Blvd., Brunswick. A variety of items will be accepted. A $5 per car donation is requested. For a complete list of recyclable items and more details, visit kgib.org.
The Cassina Garden Club will host its 15th annual Tabby and Tillandsia Garden Walk event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in private homes on St. Simons Island. Tickets to tour the gardens will be $30 in advance and $35 on tour day. Pre-purchase may be made online at cassinagardenclub.org or at ACE Garden Center, GJ Ford Bookshop and St. Simons Drug Company. The Members Cultivated Plant Sale and a Silent Auction will be held at the historic Hamilton Plantation Tabby Cabins located on Gascoigne Bluff at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. Tours of the cabins will be available during the plant sale.
April 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring Kristy Woodson Harvey and “Under the Southern Sky” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. It is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. Reservations are required and may be made at www.eventbrite.com/d/ga-st-simons-island/literary-guild. Masks must be worn.
The Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Attendees are asked to bring canned fruits and vegetables for an altruistic project.
April 29
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a reception for its sixth anniversary Moving Forward from 4 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. Social distancing will be observed. For details, visit www.arttrends.gallery.