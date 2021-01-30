February through March
Coastal Georgia’s Big Read event will launch with a number of events being held throughout the month. The book selected is “Circe” by Madeline Miller. For a complete listing of Big Read festivities visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 1
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Labyrinth, a painting and sculpture exhibition, with work by Susanne Clements and Mark Wentz. It will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Small groups can also schedule times and the artists can often be made available to share their work. The exhibit ends Feb. 27. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Golden Isles Fiber Arts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. There will be a show- and-tell period. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitors are welcome.
Feb. 2
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a lunchtime yoga program from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the conference room. Participants will need to bring a mat and water.
Feb. 3
The Brunswick Library will host an online story time for children with Miss Erica at 10:30 a.m. It will feature the Little Read book, “If I had a Gryphon,” and will be streamed on the library’s Facebook page.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring “The Life and Early Films of Katherine Hepburn,” author and film historian Gary Olsen at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater. It is free for guild members and $10 for non-members. Registrations are required and may be made by visiting litguildssi.org/events. Masks are mandatory.
Feb. 5
Downtown Brunswick’s monthly First Friday block party will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle Street. Restaurants and businesses will offer specials and stay open later. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
The Big Read Movies at the Brunswick Library will feature “Hercules in New York,” with Arnold Schwarzenegger at 2 p.m. in the conference room at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
First Friday will celebrate the Big Read’s Kickoff from 5 to 8 p.m. around downtown Brunswick. The block party will include businesses staying open later and offering specials. Free copies of “Circe” will be given away at the Ritz.
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will feature the 1963 film “Jason and the Argonauts” at 7 p.m. during the First Friday event. It is free but reservations are encouraged due to social distancing. Masks will be required. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 6
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles is hosting a full day of boater skills training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St, Brunswick. For more information, contact Mike More, at mmoye@surfsouth.com or 229-454-6791. To register online, visit www.gisps.org
Feb. 8
The Golden Isles Big Read will host an online book discussion of “Circe” will be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934 for the link.
Feb. 9
Lunch and Discuss will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Participants should bring their own lunches. Drinks and desserts will be provided. Ann Mason will lead the group. The event is free but reservations are requested. Masks are required to enter. To reserve a space or for more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 10
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at First Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall in downtown Brunswick. The program, arranged by Penny Smith, Tallulah Falls School chair, will feature a video of Jimmy Franklin, dean of students, informing members of the school’s past activities, accomplishments and future plans. Mask and social distancing will be required. For more information or to attend a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Feb. 12
Big Read Movies at the Brunswick Library will feature “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” at 2 p.m. This is part of the Middle Read program for pre-teen and teenage students. Social distancing and masks will be required. To reserve a space, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 13
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s annual Bridge Run will be held virtually this year. Runners are encouraged to complete the route on their own. For full details and registration, visit https://the-bridge-run.org.
Feb. 15
Coastal Georgia Reads “Circe” will host author Madeline Miller virtually to offer the keynote presentation at 7 p.m. via Golden Isles Arts and Humanities’ Facebook page. She will also take questions from participants. For more information about the Big Read programs, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 16
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. to discuss “Circe” at the Brunswick library. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
Movies at the Ritz will feature “Black Orpheus,” at 7 p.m. It is part of the Middle Read programming for pre-teens and teenagers. Masks are required for entry and social distancing will be observed. Admission is free but reservations are encouraged. Those may be made by emailing info@goldenislesarts.org or calling 912-262-6934.
Feb. 17
The Brunswick library will host a virtual story time with Miss KK at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 on the library’s Facebook page.
Feb. 19
Movies at the Ritz will feature “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” at 7 p.m. The film is free but reservations are encouraged due to social distancing. Masks are required. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 23
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host “Examining Circe Through Modern Lenses: Feminism and Culture Industries” at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
PlayReaders will share “Antigone” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 26
The St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Smokie’s Blues” at 6 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 7 at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
Feb. 27
The 2021 AJ Donohue Memorial Golf Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Masks will be required in all areas outside of the course. Social distancing will also be enforced. For more information, visit www.ajdonohuefoundation.org.
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will feature “Daughters of the Dust” at 2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged. Social distancing and masks will be required. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Wine Women and Shoes, a fundraiser for Hospice of the Golden Isles hosted by the Hospice Auxiliary, will be held virtually from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For details, visit winewomenandshoes.com/event/goldenisles.
March 2
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will screen “The Secret of Roan Inish” at 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. To make a reservation, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Hector Montford, PhD, will offer a talk on the Big Read themes at 6:30 p.m. at the Brunswick library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
March 4
A book discussion group willmeet at St. Simons Library at 10:30 a.m. at 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Ann Mason will lead the group.
March 6
The Big Read Storytelling Festival will be held at 10 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. Professional story tellers will be on hand to share tales from around the world. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
March 9
The Big Read Movies at the Ritz will screen “The Witches” at 2 p.m. at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Masks required for entry and social distancing will be observed. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.