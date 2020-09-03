Ashari Sims enrolled this year as a freshman at College of Coastal Georgia, moving from Florida to the Golden Isles with plans to make friends in her new home.
Sims, an early education major at the college, has struggled so far, though, to meet as many people as she’d hoped. The college experience she imagined, she said, has been slightly diluted because of the COVID-19 limitations.
But Sims has made some friends since the beginning of classes on Aug. 17. On Tuesday afternoon, she sat outside in a shaded part of campus with fellow freshmen Linajah Bogan and Ariana Bynum. The trio became fast friends in just the past few weeks, and they each lamented that it’s been a challenge to meet many people on campus so far. Most of their classes are online, and campus events have had fairly low attendance, which they presume is because fewer people are coming to gatherings during the pandemic.
“A lot of people just don’t come, so it’s been kind of hard to actually mingle and meet people,” Sims said.
CCGA is offering in-person instruction this fall, but many classes are now taught online or in a hybrid model that brings students together in a classroom setting less often that a traditional class would.
CCGA, like all colleges and universities, has had to find ways to balance the needed precautions that can help prevent spread of COVID-19 with the parts of on-campus instruction that lend to a well-rounded college experience.
The University System of Georgia urged its institutions to return to in-person learning this fall, after switching to all-virtual learning in March when the pandemic began and offering online-only classes this summer.
CCGA has the advantage of being a smaller school with a tight-knit campus community. A mask policy, residence hall guest limitations and other measures aim to control potential spread of the virus.
“I think that the school is doing the best that it can,” said Kayla Caldwell, a junior general business major who moved to Brunswick from Atlanta. “They’re doing a good job with social distancing and making sure that it’s required for people to wear masks. It is a bit of an adjustment.”
Skylar Nibbs, a junior pre-dentistry student from Atlanta, said she’d like to see stricter enforcement of some policies, like of the new request that students only stay in the cafeteria dining area for 30 minutes at a time.
“There’s not a lot of enforcement of it,” she said “I guess for the most part people are following them, but they would never know for sure.”
Caldwell and Nibbs, who both live in on-campus housing, said the college has been clear about what procedures to follow if a student feels sick or tests positive for COVID-19.
“They sent an email before school started saying that if you feel any symptoms you need to stay in your room, and I think they have somebody on campus that can do testing for it,” Caldwell said. “If you do have it, they want us to stay in our dorm rooms and quarantine for 14 days until a person tells us it’s safe and we’re clear. Then, we’re able to go on campus.”
The majority of students are following the mask mandate and social distancing measures promoted by the college, Sims said. And while some events have been sparsely attended, Bogan said, it’s clear the college is trying to bring students together as safely as possible.
“They do events, but they make sure there’s social distancing,” she said. “They’re trying.”
Despite the changes, though, Caldwell said it’s nice to be back on campus.
“I definitely need to be on campus,” she said. “I like to get away from home.”