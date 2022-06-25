For many who go into the ministry, the call comes early in life. But for the Rev. Scott Stanfill, it came after he already established a career.
The Albany native and University of Georgia graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental resources with an emphasis in soil science. That led to work as an environmental consultant for a number of years.
But throughout it all, the pull of the church remained strong.
“I was always very active in the First United Methodist youth group growing up in Albany. I actually felt the call on a mission trip during spring break when we were in Kentucky,” he said.
“At the time though, I really didn’t know what to do with that call. I knew I wanted to be involved in the ministry, but I didn’t know what that would look like.”
After completing graduate school and entering into the workforce, Stanfill continued to pray for direction.
Eventually, that became quite clear, and he went to seminary school.
“I was about 30 years old when I finally yielded to the call to join the ministry,” he said with a chuckle. “I went to Asbury Theology in Kentucky, and while doing that, I was on stage at our home church as an associate pastor until 2018 when I was sent to Colquitt. I was there for four years.”
Recently, however, Stanfill received a new appointment — College Place United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Over the past few weeks, Stanfill and his family — which includes wife, Amber, and children Grace, 8, and Luke, 6 — relocated to the Golden Isles. As they settle into the community, Stanfill is also settling into his role at the church.
“It’s been absolutely wonderful. Being on the other side of the state, I didn’t know all that much about the coast. We did have our annual conference of Southeast Georgia Pastors here. I had so many active and retired pastors who approached me to brag on the College Place family,” he said.
After a little time with his new congregation, he can attest that all the things promised were true.
“It’s a great congregation with a heart for worship, mission and outreach. We have certainly been overwhelmed in a positive way with the generosity of the College Place family. We’re very excited,” he said.
For his first time in the church’s pulpit last Sunday, Stanfill chose to focus his sermon on his favorite Biblical passage, Matthew 28:20. It reads, “Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.”
It will be the foundation for a series he plans to share over the coming weeks. Stanfill says that he feels Christ’s words here are particularly relevant in these difficult times.
“In the world in which we live, there is a lot of chaos and bad news going on around us, both locally and on a global scale. But of course, everyone is carrying a heavy load and a heavy burden. We need to remember that and be reminded that Christ has not abandoned or forsaken us,” he said.
In addition to sharing the Gospel, Stanfill is also using this introductory period to get a better understanding of the community and its needs. He says that is done in large part by taking the time to meet with church members and those outside his congregation to learn how he can best serve.
“Really, listening is always in our job description. We have to focus on listening to God, of course, but also listening to people ... not only in the church but the leaders in the community. We also learn how God is already at work in people’s lives and the church as a whole,” he said.
“As pastors, we play the long game so to speak. We know that transformation happens but it takes time. God doesn’t transform us through a microwave, it’s more like a crock pot.”
Stanfill is eager to hear how that change is happening in the lives of others.
He is also trying to connect and network beyond the doors of College Place. And as is the case with many pastors, he is still trying to find his footing after the coronavirus pandemic transformed churches.
“I think we’re all trying to figure out how to worship and serve in a post-pandemic world. We’re collectively walking one step at a time in faith. We do have Vacation Bible School in July here so we’re excited about that. It’s one way that we’re inviting people to come get back in the regular rhythm of church,” he said.
“Church, of course, is not just on Sunday morning. We do so many other things, from small groups to getting out in the community in Glynn County and beyond. We want to serve as the hands and feet of Jesus.”
That’s a message he shares in the sanctuary but it’s also at the forefront at home.
Stanfill credits his family with helping support that work and is proud of the way they all strive to be examples to others.
“Being a pastor is challenging, but there’s nothing more joyful. I’m very grateful to have the love and support of my family. I’m very blessed. They’re on this journey with me ... the ministry includes the whole family. They’re my biggest support,” he said.