The end of summer is not far off, and College Place Methodist Church wants to send students, teachers and faculty back to school with a blessing.
On Sunday, Aug. 6, at 10:30 a.m., the church will host a “Blessing of the Backpacks” event for teachers, students and any other faculty from kindergarten through college. College Place Methodist is at 3890 Altama Ave. in Brunswick.
Judy Chambliss, a member of the church, said the idea is to bless and encourage everyone who’s going back to school in a way only a community of faith can. Anyone of any age in any level of education is invited to attend, she said.
After a light lunch, the church is holding a ministry fair to introduce the public to the various ministries the church is involved in. True to the “fair” part of the name, the event will also include music, games and candy for kids to take home — or fill their backpacks.
Earl Buckner, church lay leader, said College Place is very involved in a wide variety of ministries, from local service organizations like Manna House and the Red Bird Mission which is based in Red Bird, Kentucky. It was an annual trip, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on it for the time being. College Place will pick the mission back up soon, he said.
The goal of Red Bird is to renovate homes for impoverished families in the mountainous regions of Kentucky.
“It’s a pretty sad situation,” Buckner said.
Manna House is located at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street in Brunswick, and it’s a soup kitchen providing daily free meals to the poor and homeless.
“We have 20 or so people who serve there each month,” Buckner said.
He is a member of Gideons International, an evangelical association that distributes the signature Gideon Bibles throughout the community. A group of Gideons members based at College Place distribute Bibles locally to schools, fire and police stations and others.
The church also runs a can drive called Can Do. All proceeds go to the Sparrow’s Nest food bank, a ministry of local nonprofit FaithWorks.
It doesn’t stop there. The church has a square-dancing group, mostly to reach older folks, and to allow them to exercise and socialize, he said, along with a team that maintains the church and does simple home repairs for elderly widows and widowers.
Information on all of these missions and more will be available at the ministry fair. Over 20 ministries will be represented. Chambliss said the church will have booths staffed with members to discuss each program and pass out information for anyone to take home with them.
Sign-up sheets will also be available for people who “feel a tug toward helping,” Bucker added.
Hands-on service is essential for Christians, Buckner said.
“I think that’s what we’re here for. God’s given us the ability in different areas to do things. Not all of us are given the same abilities to do these things. Some may be great at carpentry work; others may be good at food preparation. Others can get into the community and let others know there’s a source that can help them,” he said.
“Spiritually, I think God likes to use us to encourage others to keep on keeping on, basically. It’s important while we’re here to allow ourselves to be sued in these different areas.”
Buckner’s a retiree but doesn’t think one can retire from ministry. It’s a lifelong pursuit, in his opinion.
“I feel like if I’m able to get up and go out on my own power, there’s others I ought to be helping,” Bucker said. “I think it’s just helping out people in need. Sometimes, we do close our eyes about it and don’t pay attention to what’s going on around us.”