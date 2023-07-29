062522_collegeplaceCollege
The exterior of College Place Methodist Church is Brunswick is pictured.

 Lindsey Adkison

The end of summer is not far off, and College Place Methodist Church wants to send students, teachers and faculty back to school with a blessing.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, at 10:30 a.m., the church will host a “Blessing of the Backpacks” event for teachers, students and any other faculty from kindergarten through college. College Place Methodist is at 3890 Altama Ave. in Brunswick.

