Making the right cocktail is a combination of knowledge, skill, good taste and knowing your audience.
When summertime rolls around, though, Halyards bartender Chris Maxwell says there are some clear winners in the flavor department.
“Grapefruit juice definitely dominates as the base of a cocktail,” he said.
“Anything from greyhounds to salty dogs to Seabreeze, a little cranberry, grapefruit and some vodka. Vodka dominates the market just in general.”
Especially in the summer, the three restaurants under the Halyards umbrella, which also includes La Plancha and Tramici, all on St. Simons Island, go through quite a bit of vodka.
“It’s a blank palate, so whatever you put it with, it doesn’t override the flavors of whatever you’re mixing it with,” Maxwell explained. “You can lump right on in there with the rest of America. If I’m going to have a cocktail, my go-to is a grapefruit-based drink, with vodka or gin.”
For beginners looking to mix up a summer drink at home, Maxwell pointed to the Jungle Bird cocktail, a mix of Jamaican rum, Campari, and pineapple and lime juices.
“The fresh, acidic kind of juices tend to dominate,” says Maxwell. “Something like that drink would be good during the hotter time of the season.”
It’s a great cocktail for the beginning of a meal when you want something refreshing.
“It’s got backbone to it, the Campari adds a nice flavor to it,” Maxwell said.
The Jungle Bird is an original among a subset of cocktails called tiki drinks, Maxwell said, which were popularized in Hawaii and have circulated in and out of favor since the mid-20th century.
“Tiki drinks started out in Hawaii originally. Don the Beachcomber, you’d enjoy reading about him, he’s what they call the father of the tiki drinks. He created a lot of these cocktails that you’d call tiki drinks,” Maxwell said.
“There’s a story that he wouldn’t even give his bartenders the complete recipe. He’d leave something out so his was just slightly better. I don’t know if it’s true, that’s just one of those tales.”
Jungle bird
2 oz. pot still Jamaican rum
¾ oz. Campari
1 ½ oz. pineapple juice
½ oz. fresh lime juice
Directions: Combine all in a shaker with cubed ice. Shake and strain into a chilled Collins glass over cubed ice. Garnish with two pineapple leaves and a scored lime wheel.