Cobb salad

A cobb salad makes good use of the produce available in the spring and summer seasons.

 Provided photo

Making up your own salads on the spot is one of the joys of farming and growing your own produce. Amanda McCleery calls it “garden therapy.”

Salads are among the most versatile meals, she says, which is why she started the Farm 99 Recipe Sharing Facebook page, po give not just customers but the general public a chance to show off their own creations.

