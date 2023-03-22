Making up your own salads on the spot is one of the joys of farming and growing your own produce. Amanda McCleery calls it “garden therapy.”
Salads are among the most versatile meals, she says, which is why she started the Farm 99 Recipe Sharing Facebook page, po give not just customers but the general public a chance to show off their own creations.
It’s also good marketing — there’s a clear difference in just about every category between freshly harvested produce and that shipped from somewhere far away to a supermarket, she says. Flavor is what she’s most concerned about, and there’s really no comparison. You don’t realize how much is lost in transit until you try it fresh out of the ground. That’s not to mention the nutritional value, which is highest when produce is freshest.
That’s part of the reason she and her husband Dante founded Farm 99, located on Ga. Highway 99, just west of Sterling. It has become a real family enterprise, McCleery said, which her children also joining in and finding their own niches in the business.
You don’t have to worry about getting tired of eating the same old thing, either. As a small-scale local farm, the seasons matter when it comes time to grow certain crops. Monday marked the first official day of spring, although you couldn’t tell by the temperature, which almost dipped below freezing overnight.
“Most of the winter stuff was just tilled over and pulled out,” McCleery said. “Hopefully we don’t have another cold snap like we did last night. Farmer’s Almanac said March 15th would be the last freeze, so it wasn’t far off.”
With the new season now upon us, new crops of seasonal veggies will be making an appearance at Farm 99.
“There’s cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, there’s a couple different types of lettuce,” McCleery said. “We use what’s available, so the summer salads are going to be more of a spinach into it, more of a regular romaine. Our artisanal lettuces are more in the fall and winter.”
English peas are coming in soon as well, as are avocados. For the farm stand at 4023 Ga. 99, she and Dante also source meats and cheeses from other local farms, usually an hour away at most. Goat cheese and bacon are likely additions, and they’ll go great with a spring cobb salad she recommends.
“I just like that it’s kind of like a whole meal in the salad. We add chicken to it. Sometimes when you have a salad you’re still hungry, but this one’s very filling,” McCleery said. “It’s more of a spring-heading-toward-summer salad, English peas are definitely a summer thing.”
You might not think about reusing leftover salad, but McCleery said this one makes a great filling for a wrap to eat on the go.
This salad in particular we like a lot because it’s everything I like at once,” McCleery said. “It feels healthy even though you’re eating bacon.”
Spring-heading-into-summer cobb salad
1-2 heads romaine, or lettuce of choice
½ pint red grape tomatoes
Directions: Tear lettuce, slice onions and avocados, peel corn, chop cucumber, slice tomatoes in half and quarter hard-boiled eggs. Toss in a large bowl, crumble and sprinkle bacon on top and enjoy.