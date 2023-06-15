Today
Braver Angels, a national organization that seeks to unite conservative, liberal and independent Americans, will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. at Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The goal is to promote harmony and unity.
The Coastal Photographers Guild will host its regular meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The main presentation will be “Lighting it Up with Lightroom” by members Michelle Holton and Steve Kendall. For details, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and picnic at 6 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. Drinks and a main dish will be provided. Members are encouraged to bring salads, side dishes or desserts to complete the meal. Officers and board members will be elected and there will be entertainment.
Friday
The St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host A Taste of Gullah from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Harrington School at 291 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. A variety of food will be available for sampling. There will also be a tour and book signing. Tickets are $40 each. For details or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
The Downtown Development Authority will host the band Squirt Gun. The concert is part of the Brunswick Music District series. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m. on select Friday and Saturdays in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. It is free.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry at 11 a.m. The Lodge is located at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A donation of $10 includes fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies, iced tea and dessert. Takeout orders will also be available after 10:45 a.m. To place those, call 264-1389. The Lodge will also be hosting the American Red Cross for their monthly blood donation drive.
June 15 to 18
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Golden Isles Penguin Project, featuring “The Lion King Jr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. For details or tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
June 15 to 19
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a summer camp for kids titled Clay and Collage. There will be a variety of other summer programs taking place. For a complete listing or more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Saturday
The Downtown Development Authority will host the band the Pine Box Dwellers. The concert is part of the Brunswick Music District series. Each concert is held from 6 to 9 p.m. on select Friday and Saturdays in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s in downtown Brunswick. It is free.
Sapelo Island is hosting its third annual celebration of Juneteenth. It will be held on the Sapelo Island Hogg Hammock Community Grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are charged a ferry fee, $1 per drink, and $5 per meal. For more information, call 912-485-2197.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition is hosting its Superfund Field Trip around Glynn County at 9:30 a.m. at Lanier Plaza by the Truist ATM. For more information or to RSVP, visit glynnenvironmental.org/events.
June 18
The United Way of Coastal Georgia will host a Double Disc Dash, a dish golf tournament, beginning at 8 a.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. To register, visit discgolfscene.com.
June 19
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host a teen photography workshop from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library atrium, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It will be an outdoor class. The instructor will be local photographer Stephanie Conti. Teens can use smartphones for the classes. The workshop will be held June 19, 21 and 23. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Music
Thursday, June 15
Ryan Wilson, 5 p.m., Beachcomber BBQ & Grill, St. Simons Island.
Joey Thigpen and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., ECHO, King and Prince Resort, St. Simons Island.
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick.
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island.
Rural Earl Guit Down, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Company, Pier Village, St. Simons Island.
Crawford & Jim, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick.
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
The Bastard Suns with Flag on Fire, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Brunswick, Brunswick.
Rider, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Fire Lounge with Raster, 7 p.m., Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island
Phil Morrison, 7:30 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick.
Sweet Tea with Tony, Tim, and Tina, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Friday, June 16
Uncle Dave Griffin, 4 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick.
Tim Akins, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island.
Jerry Gowan, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, Pier Village, St. Simons Island.
Hot Banana Coffee, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island.
Dakota Duo, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island.
Michaele & the Ambiguous, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island.
Mike Pearson, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island.
Your Mom’s Favorite Band, 7 p.m., Fish Tales Pub & Grill, Brunswick.
DeFunk, 7 p.m., Gnats Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
Kimberly Gunn, 7 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island.
Squirt Gun, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick.
Monique Cothern, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Bill Lukitsch, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Historic Downtown Brunswick.
SaltWater Gypseas, 9 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s Restaurant & Dance Club, St. Simons Island.
Saturday, June 17
Squirt Gun, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Ty Manning & The Slawdog Biscuits, 5 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick.
Touch of Grey, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf Club, Brunswick.
Michaele Hannemann, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island.
Tony Paquin, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms Resort, St. Simons Island.
Bryson O’Neal, 6 p.m., Silver Bluff Brewing Company, Historic Downtown Brunswick.
The Pine Box Dwellers, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Historic Downtown Brunswick.
Roy Gentry & the Hired Guns, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island.
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Josh Kirkland Trio, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, Pier Village, St. Simons Island.
Thunderbird Blues, 7 p.m., Gnats Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
Christopher Paul Stelling, 7 p.m., Schroeder’s Market, Historic Downtown Brunswick.
DeFunk, 7 p.m., Wine, Body, & Soul, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
Phil King, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn & Pub, Pier Village, St. Simons Island.
Hot Banana Coffee, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Historic Downtown Brunswick.
Sunday, June 18
Josh Nunn, 12 p.m., Neptune Park, Pier Village, St. Simons Island.
Will Gore, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
Ryan Wilson, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, The Marketplace, St. Simons Island.
Pier Pressure, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Creatio, 5 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Roy Gentry, 5 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Conni Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island.
Kimberly Gunn, 6 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, Redfern Village, St. Simons Island.
J.B. Williams, 6 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick.
Monday, June 19
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.