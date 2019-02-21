Today
A book discussion titled “The Power of Stereotypes” will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Ann Mason will lead the group. It is a Big Read event.
Coastal Photographers Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Barbara Northrup of Beach Cottage Photography will give a presentation on how to grow a photography business. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
A Little Read children’s story time will be held at 10 a.m. at the Hog Hammock Library on Sapelo Island. The Little Read book is “Zen Shorts,” by John J. Muth.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. The organization will also hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Wilson D. Moran will give a presentation entitled “Sierra Leone — The Language We Cry In.” Visitors are always welcome.
A staged reading of “A Raisin in the Sun” will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. Tickets are $5 in advance; $10 at the door. Student admission is $5. Visit www.goldenislesarts.org for more information. It is a Big Read event.
Friends of Historic Jekyll Island’s next program will feature June Hall McCash, who will discuss her book, “Marguerite’s Landing, A Jekyll Island Novel” at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church. McCash will sign copies of her book, available for $18. The public is invited to this free program.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Children up to two years old are welcome.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
Friday, Feb. 22
A staged reading of “Clybourne Park” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. Tickets are $5 in advance; $10 at the door. Student’ tickets are $5. Visit www.goldenislesarts.org for more information.
A Little Read, children’s story time, will be held at 11 a.m. at the Ida Hilton Library in Darien. The book is “Zen Shorts,” by John J. Muth.
The Casual Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Ave., Brunswick. It is open to all.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
Saturday, Feb. 23
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Ashtantilly Center, 15591 Georgia Hwy. 99, Darien, will host author Daniel McDonald Johnson who will share insights on his fifth book, “This Cursed War — Lachlan McIntosh in the American Revolution,” at 3 p.m. at the center. A reception will follow. Books will be available. The cost is $20 for non-members; $15 for members and $10 for students. For reservations, call 912-437-4473.
The Annual Super Dolphin Day Race will be held with multiple races in the morning. The first will begin at 7 a.m. with a 10K followed by a 5K at 8:30 a.m. then a 1 mile fun run at 9:30 a.m. The event will be preceded by a pasta party from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is hosted by St. Simons Elementary and Oglethorpe Point Elementary Schools and the proceeds benefit their programs. For more information, visit superdolphinday.com.
A pop-up library will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Mary Ross Waterfront in Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
The Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Showstoppers,” a songs and performances by local talent, at 8 p.m. Feb. 23. A matinee will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets are $25 and include beverages and dessert. Doors open 45 minutes prior to curtain call. The director is Gail Butler with musical direction by Christopher Smith. For tickets, or more information visit www.soglogallery.com.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
Music
Today
Joe Watts, 5 p.m., The Rooftop at Ocean Lodge, St. Simons Island.
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island.
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island.
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Jamie Walker, 6:30 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, St. Simons Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island.
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick.
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Friday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Chris Rider, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Bo Fox, 5 p.m., McCormick’s Grill, Jekyll Island.
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., the Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island.
Jeff Whitley, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar & Grill, Townsend
Tie Dyed Sunset, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine.
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Squirt Gun, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
Michael Hulett, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick.
Annie Akins, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Pine Box Dwellers, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick.
Traveling Riverside Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Saturday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Owen Plant, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Eddie Pickett, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island.
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Joey Thigpen, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island.
Coco and his Nillaz, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick.
Sunday
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick.
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick.
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
Wednesday
Tim Akins, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island.