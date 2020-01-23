Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books range in price from 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
The Brunswick Links Inc. will host a program called “Classics Through the Ages Celebrates: Marian Anderson,” at 5:30 p.m. at the Harrington School House, 291 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island.
The Adult Coloring group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. every Thursday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive. All are welcome.
Baby story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. They will hear songs, stories and rhymes.
Friday
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
Baby story times are held at 10:30 a.m. every Friday at the St. Simons Island Library, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s Symphony Society will host Cabaret from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Cloister on St. Simons Island. The Jordan Gilman Septet will perform jazz music and attendees are asked to dress in Gatsby-like attire. Tickets are $180 per person. For more information, visit www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series featuring “Woman at War.” It is in Icelandic with English subtitles. It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. A $3 donation is requested.
Saturday
The Boys and Girls Club will host a fundraiser Merry Mixer, with a Mardi Gras theme, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Halyards restaurant, on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $125 each and include food plus two beverages. For tickets, visit www.BGCSEGA.com or Eventbrite.com.
The Brunswick Actors Studio, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host auditions for “Grace and Glorie,” by Tom Ziegler from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 and from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Cast age ranges are 35 and over; and 60 and over. The show will be performed April 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. For more information, call Lynda at 912-230-1042.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Ashantilly Center, 155 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will host a free open studio printing opportunity from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be pre-Valetine’s Day card printing available. For more information, call 912-437-4473.
The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee will be held at Mary Ross Waterfront Park downtown. The day will begin with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m., followed by band Pier Pressure at 10 a.m. with the Pooch Parade at 10:15. The stew tasting kicks off at 11 a.m. Band 3 Day Weekend will start playing at 12:15 p.m. A classic car show will be held simultaneously. Pre-sale tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. On the day of the event, adult admission is $10 with $5 for children. For more information, visit stewbilee.com.
Sunday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Peach State Opera who will perform the “Carmen” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Advance tickets for members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for nonmembers are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Tickets increase by $5 on the day of the performance. Students with IDs will only be charged $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield will host master gardener Linda Hlozansky at 2 p.m. at the historic site’s visitors’ center, 5556 US Highway 17N, Brunswick. The program is titled “Camellias in Our Southern Gardens,” but will feature a variety of topics. The cost for admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for youth ages 6 to 17. For more information, visit www.gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Monday
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host the Booker Book Club at 6 p.m. The book will be “The Man Who Saw Everything.” For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
GlynnDems will host an opening for its new headquarters at 6 p.m. at 1919 Glynn Ave., Suite 7, Brunswick. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.
Tuesday
PlayReaders Book Club will meet to discuss Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” at 6:30 p.m. at at Jumbo South, 1215 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Reservations are requested. For more information, call Golden Isles Arts & Humanities at info@goldenislesarts.org or by calling 912-262-6934.
Wednesday
Thursday, Jan. 30
Friday, Jan. 31
Music
Today
Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Will Gore and Isaac Corbitt, 6 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Shannon St. Lewis, 6 p.m., Hotel Simone, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Shawn and Misty, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Keith Dean and Joey Thigpen, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Friday
Karaoke, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Rory Gentry, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Annie Akins, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Squirt Gun, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
The Buff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunn and Michael Alongi, 7 p.m, Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
The Vibe, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Them Vagabonds, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Monique Cothren, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Justin Spivey, 10 p.m., Moonshiners, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Pier Pressure, 10 a.m., Brunswick Stewbilee, Brunswick
Idle Hands, 12:30 p.m., Brunswick Stewbilee, Brunswick
Touch of Grey, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Shed Head Reunion, 5 p.m., the Garage, Brunswick
Touch of Grey, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks, Brunswick
Full Moon Folk, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Levi Moore, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Pier Pressure, 6 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Bonnie Blue, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Caroline Aiken, 8 p.m., SoGlo Gallery, Brunswick
Damon Fowler, 8 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick
Free Spirit Orchestra, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Sunday
Josh Nunn, 11 a.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Pier Pressure, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Kellie Parr, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Pier Pressure, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Monday
DJ Sunn Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Wednesday
DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island