Today
The Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Jekyll Square East, between Ned Cash Jewelers and Tipsy McSway’s on Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. There will be Christmas carols, carriage rides and a visit from Santa.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. in the conference room of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will join the Pier Road Pajama Party from 8-11 a.m. with complimentary refreshments and a raffle of three pieces of original art at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Artist Cathy Beckmann will demonstrate her creation of Christmas ornaments from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 to 8 p.m. Regular hours continue from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. One-of-a-kind pieces of art are available from $5 to $250.
Saturday, Nov. 30
The Comedy Zone will host a Comedy Night with Al Ernst and Paul Jensen at 7 p.m. at the King and Prince Resort on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $15 and are available via Eventbrite. For more information, call 912-268-5966.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features artist Lexie Moye’s painting demonstration from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host an author event at 5 p.m. featuring author Whitney Otawka’s cookbook “The Saltwater Table.” Her low country boil will be prepared by Southern Soul. For more information, email ehooks@rightonbooks.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Santa Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. The train rides will also be offered Oct. 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Crafters Along Newcastle Street will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 30 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Various vendors will be situated in the squares in and around Newcastle Street. There will be holiday items, woodworking, pottery, jewelry and fabric crafts for sale. It is free for vendors to enter. For more information, email Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Sunday, Dec. 1
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features the Cottage Weavers Guild demonstration of Floor and Rigid Heddle Looms from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Regular hours continue weekdays noon to 4 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One-of-a-kind pieces of art available for $5 to $250.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will present a concert at 8 p.m. at the Brunswick High School Auditorium, 3885 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The program will feature music from Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” and Tchaikovsky. Tickets for the concert are $40 per person and may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org or by calling 912-634-2006. A pre-concert dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. The cost is $24.95 per person. The deadline for reservations is Nov. 29. Those may be made by calling 912-264-4377, Ext. 9.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
College of Coastal Georgia will host a community forum about plans for the construction of the Coastal Community Center for the Arts. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the college’s campus. To register, visit https://Coastal_Georgia.eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host its film series at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It will feature the film “Wild Rose.” It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features a Needlework Group demonstration noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Regular hours continue noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Holiday BedLam, benefiting Operation Bedspread, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mullet Bay on St. Simons Island. Suzy and the Birddogs will perform. Tickets are $25 per person, available at the door.
The Merry Artists Market, sponsored by Jekyll Island Art Association, features a tour of the pottery and wheel demonstration by the Pottery Guild from noon to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage, Jekyll Island. Regular hours continue from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Friday, Dec. 6
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for its annual Students Show at 5 p.m. at the Wilcox Gallery in the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. It will take place during the monthly First Friday event.
No Kill Glynn County will host a Yappy Hour from 6 to 8:30 p.m. outside of Tipsy McSway’s in downtown Brunswick. There will be games for canines and prizes. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien, will host a Christmas open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the site. The Highland Singers will perform. Visitors are asked to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift for a child.
Saturday, Dec. 7
CASA’s 10 anniversary Jingle All the Way race will be held at 9 a.m. at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. There are two courses — a 5K and a one mile fun run. To sign up, visit www.casaglynn.org/jingle-race.
The third annual #EndTheStigma Toy Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Golden Isles Olive Oil in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. Holiday characters will be on hand and new, unwrapped toys will be collected for the Southeast Georgia Health System’s pediatric ward.
The Cassina Garden Club will host its annual bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the tabby cabins, 1195 Arthur Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be baked goods, jams, condiments, flowering bulbs and decorative greenery for sale. The historic cabins will also be open for tours.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host Georgia author William Rawlings from 2 to 4 p.m. for its Author Signing Series. Rawlings has published six novels and three history books set in the South.
Music
Today
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Uncle Dave Griffin, 5 p.m., Hampton Inn, Jekyll Island
Thunderbird Electric Blues Band, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Matt Starling and Chris Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Casey Mitchell, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Levi Moore, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Electric Blues Band, 7 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Drake Freeman Band, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island
Crawford and Dan, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Birddogs, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Crawford Perkins and Dan Vashaw, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Nate Kenyon, 10:30 p.m., Moonshiner’s, Brunswick
Bonnie Blue, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Tim Akins, noon, Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Matt Walsh Band, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Cumberland South, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Drake Freeman, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Jackson Powers, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Firewater Tent Revival, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Rider Trio, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Matt Rogers, 9:30 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Joey Thigpen, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
The Vibe, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Rider Duo, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Joey Thigpen, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m, Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Chris Rider, 5 p.m., Hampton Inn, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick.