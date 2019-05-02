Today

Pianist Matthew Ganong will perform the music of Jean-Philippe Rameau with Rameau scholar Remy Hildenborough, PhD, offering information about the French composer. It will be held at noon at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.

Friday, May 3

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 in the St. Simons Island Casino. The program will feature C.H. Hooks who wrote “Alligator Zoo-Park Magic.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.

St. Marys Little Theatre will present “9 to 5 The Musical” at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street, St. Marys. The show will be staged at 7 p.m. May 3, 4, 10 and 11. It will be presented at 2 p.m. May 5 and 12. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. They may be purchased at StMarysLittleTheatre.com or at Once Upon a Bookseller in downtown St. Marys.

The Island Players will stage “One Slight Hitch” at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays May 3 to 19. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sundays through May 19. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.

The Brunswick Actor’s Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Lettuce and Loveage,” by Peter Shaffer at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for teachers; $15 for students over 21 and $10 for those under 21. For tickets, call 912-280-0023.

Saturday, May 4

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

The Americana Blues Benefit will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Jekyll Square next to Tipsy McSways, 1414 Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will continue from 9 p.m. to midnight May 5 at Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Cash Box Kings will perform at both venues. A $10 donation is suggested and all proceeds will benefit Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Author Cherry Chambers will host book party from 1 to 3 p.m. in Mixon Hall of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick. Light refreshments will be served. To reserve a space, call 912-265-0600.

Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will visit Paulk’s Pasture to look for spring migrants. A group will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie located on Hwy. 341, Brunswick. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu.edu or 404-271-7082.

Ashantilly Center, Hwy. 99, Darien, will host Noel Gieleghem who will present a program on making a boondoggle, a heritage craft for good luck. All materials will be provided. The cost is $35 per person. For reservations, call 912-437-4473.

The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host Sound Bites featuring Melodica Men from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn. The cost is $50 in advance or $55 at the door. Tickets are available at coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.

Sunday, May 5

Golden Isles Youth Orchestra presents its Spring Concert, “Latin Tapas” at 4 p.m. at the Glynn Academy Auditorium. Tickets, which may be purchased from orchestra members or at the door. They are $5 for adults. Children and teachers will be admitted for free.

The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a reception for Christie Moody, a glass artist, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. She will be exhibiting work throughout the month.

Monday, May 6

The Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church on Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program will include a rag doll demonstration by Teddy Martin. Visitors are welcome.

Music

Thursday, May 2

Backbeat Boulevard, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

Will Gore, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Mitch Kilroy & Cliff Bragdon, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Island Kings, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Monique Cothern, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay Restaurant, St. Simons Island

Friday, May 3

Will Gore, 12 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

Noah Wotherspoon, 5 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Annie Akin, 6 p.m., J’s Boom Boom Room, Brunswick

Lauren Marie, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar & Grill, Crescent

Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island

Black Sheep Blues Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick

Josh Nunn, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Robby + Felix, 7:30 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and Friends, 8 p.m., The TreeBar at Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Tanner Strickland, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay Restaurant, St. Simons Island

Crosseyed Cat, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Pine Box Dwellers, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Cafe, St. Simons Island

Michael Hullet, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., The TreeBar at Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Country Music Artist Hardy, 10 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s, St. Simons Island

Saturday, May 4

Eddie Pickett, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at The Westin, Jekyll Island

Richard Smith, 12 p.m., The Anchor at The Holiday Inn, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider, 12 p.m., Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

May the Fourth Be with You Music Festival, 12:30 p.m. Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Company, Jekyll Island

George Alread, 3 p.m. Salty’s at The Westin, Jekyll Island

Young Americans, 3 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Leo Dean, 4 p.m., Sunrise Grill, Jekyll Island

Jamie Renee Walker, 4 p.m. Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island

Derby Day with Mason Waters & the Groove Allstars, 5 p.m., Sea Island’s Retreat Clubhouse, St. Simons Island

Traveling Riverside Band, 5:30 p.m., St. Simons Island

Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Young Americans, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood and Steak, Brunswick

82 East Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay Restaurant, St. Simons Island

Michael Pearson, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Josh Numm, 8:30 p.m. Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Noah Wotherspoon, 9 p.m., The Club at Bennie’s, St. Simons Island

Squirt Gun, 8 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Thunderbird, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Sunday, May 5

Colby Word Music, 12 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Brandon Wheeler, 12 p.m. Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Owen Plant, 1 p.m., Salty’s at The Westin, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m. Emerald Princess 2 Casino, Brunswick

Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

Michael Hulett 2 p.m., Chile Peppers Island Cantina, St. Simons Island

Jeff Allyn Szwast, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island

Morgan & Wagner, 3:30 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Cinco de Mayo Party with music by Susan Morrison, 4 p.m. Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick

Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien

Young Americans, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island

Chris Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Karaoke w/ Shawn & Misty McGee, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Mariachi Voces de Mexico, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

Monday, May 6

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.

Karaoke hosted by DJ Sunn, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick

Open Mic Hosted by Anthony Stubelek, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island

Tuesday, May 7

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Wednesday, May 8

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

2nd St. Jam with Mark Douglas, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Karaoke Hosted by DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., The TreeBar at Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

