Today
Pianist Matthew Ganong will perform the music of Jean-Philippe Rameau with Rameau scholar Remy Hildenborough, PhD, offering information about the French composer. It will be held at noon at Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
Friday, May 3
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 in the St. Simons Island Casino. The program will feature C.H. Hooks who wrote “Alligator Zoo-Park Magic.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “9 to 5 The Musical” at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street, St. Marys. The show will be staged at 7 p.m. May 3, 4, 10 and 11. It will be presented at 2 p.m. May 5 and 12. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. They may be purchased at StMarysLittleTheatre.com or at Once Upon a Bookseller in downtown St. Marys.
The Island Players will stage “One Slight Hitch” at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays May 3 to 19. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sundays through May 19. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Brunswick Actor’s Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Lettuce and Loveage,” by Peter Shaffer at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for teachers; $15 for students over 21 and $10 for those under 21. For tickets, call 912-280-0023.
Saturday, May 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Americana Blues Benefit will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Jekyll Square next to Tipsy McSways, 1414 Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will continue from 9 p.m. to midnight May 5 at Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Cash Box Kings will perform at both venues. A $10 donation is suggested and all proceeds will benefit Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Author Cherry Chambers will host book party from 1 to 3 p.m. in Mixon Hall of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick. Light refreshments will be served. To reserve a space, call 912-265-0600.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will visit Paulk’s Pasture to look for spring migrants. A group will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie located on Hwy. 341, Brunswick. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu.edu or 404-271-7082.
Ashantilly Center, Hwy. 99, Darien, will host Noel Gieleghem who will present a program on making a boondoggle, a heritage craft for good luck. All materials will be provided. The cost is $35 per person. For reservations, call 912-437-4473.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host Sound Bites featuring Melodica Men from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn. The cost is $50 in advance or $55 at the door. Tickets are available at coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Sunday, May 5
Golden Isles Youth Orchestra presents its Spring Concert, “Latin Tapas” at 4 p.m. at the Glynn Academy Auditorium. Tickets, which may be purchased from orchestra members or at the door. They are $5 for adults. Children and teachers will be admitted for free.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a reception for Christie Moody, a glass artist, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. She will be exhibiting work throughout the month.
Monday, May 6
The Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church on Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program will include a rag doll demonstration by Teddy Martin. Visitors are welcome.
Music
Thursday, May 2
Backbeat Boulevard, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Will Gore, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Mitch Kilroy & Cliff Bragdon, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay Restaurant, St. Simons Island
Friday, May 3
Will Gore, 12 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Noah Wotherspoon, 5 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Annie Akin, 6 p.m., J’s Boom Boom Room, Brunswick
Lauren Marie, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar & Grill, Crescent
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island
Black Sheep Blues Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Josh Nunn, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Robby + Felix, 7:30 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and Friends, 8 p.m., The TreeBar at Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay Restaurant, St. Simons Island
Crosseyed Cat, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Pine Box Dwellers, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Cafe, St. Simons Island
Michael Hullet, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., The TreeBar at Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Country Music Artist Hardy, 10 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s, St. Simons Island
Saturday, May 4
Eddie Pickett, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at The Westin, Jekyll Island
Richard Smith, 12 p.m., The Anchor at The Holiday Inn, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider, 12 p.m., Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
May the Fourth Be with You Music Festival, 12:30 p.m. Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Company, Jekyll Island
George Alread, 3 p.m. Salty’s at The Westin, Jekyll Island
Young Americans, 3 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Leo Dean, 4 p.m., Sunrise Grill, Jekyll Island
Jamie Renee Walker, 4 p.m. Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island
Derby Day with Mason Waters & the Groove Allstars, 5 p.m., Sea Island’s Retreat Clubhouse, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 5:30 p.m., St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Young Americans, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood and Steak, Brunswick
82 East Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay Restaurant, St. Simons Island
Michael Pearson, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Josh Numm, 8:30 p.m. Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Noah Wotherspoon, 9 p.m., The Club at Bennie’s, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 8 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Sunday, May 5
Colby Word Music, 12 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Brandon Wheeler, 12 p.m. Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Owen Plant, 1 p.m., Salty’s at The Westin, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m. Emerald Princess 2 Casino, Brunswick
Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Michael Hulett 2 p.m., Chile Peppers Island Cantina, St. Simons Island
Jeff Allyn Szwast, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island
Morgan & Wagner, 3:30 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Cinco de Mayo Party with music by Susan Morrison, 4 p.m. Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Young Americans, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Karaoke w/ Shawn & Misty McGee, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Mariachi Voces de Mexico, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Monday, May 6
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke hosted by DJ Sunn, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick
Open Mic Hosted by Anthony Stubelek, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tuesday, May 7
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday, May 8
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
2nd St. Jam with Mark Douglas, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Karaoke Hosted by DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., The TreeBar at Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island