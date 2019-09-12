Today
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The Sons of the American Revolution Marshes of Glynn Chapter member Bill Ramsaur will present a program titled “Midway — Cradle of the Revolution in Georgia.” Those interested in Colonial Midway or Revolutionary Georgia are encouraged to attend. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Amy Roberts at its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. Roberts recently released “Gullah Geechee Heritage in the Golden Isles” with co-author Patrick Holladay. The cost is free for guild members and $10 for guests. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Friday, Sept. 13
St. Marys Little Theater will present An Evening Under the Stars at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 14, 21 and 22. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee Sept. 20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Drool at the Pool, the fourth annual pooch plunge, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Neptune Park Fun Zone on St. Simons Island. The cost is $2 per dog and they must remain on leashes while in the pool. For more information, contact Jane at 912-279-3720.
American Legion’s Brunswick Post 9 will host a Centennial Veterans Parade at 9 a.m. beginning at the United Methodist Church’s parking lot and will proceed down Gloucester St. For more information, contact Bennie Williams at 912-223-7386.
Women’s Voices of Glynn County, the Glynn Environmental Coalition and the Marshes of Glynn Library will host a program titled “Women and Climate: Impact and Action Forum,” at 2:30 p.m. at the Marshes of Glynn Library. Various speakers will be on hand.
Hofwyl-Braodfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Honey Bee Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the site. The cost is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for youth (five and younger).
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Monday, Sept. 16
The Glynn County Republican Party will hold a gathering at 5:30 p.m. at Mudcat Charlie’s restaurant, 250 Ricefield Way, Brunswick. The speaker will be Austin Mathis, Georgia GOP field representative for the Trump Campaign. Congressman Buddy Carter and candidate Danny Merit will speak as well. The cost is $5 for Glynn GOP members and $10 for nonmembers.
Today
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II Casino, Brunswick
Wharf Ratz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Monique Cothern and Free Soul, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Baby Backbeat, Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Jeremy John Riddle, 5 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewels BBQ, Brunswick
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock and Bar, Townsend
Rhonda and the Relics, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Matt Walsh, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
CP and the Shockers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
The Orange Constant, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Birddogs, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Jamie Renee Walker and Levi Hamilton, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Saturday
Owen Plant, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Tanner Strickland, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Michaele and the Ambiguous, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Matt Eckstine, 3 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood and Steak, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Young Americans, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Turtle and the Heads, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
The ‘69 Reunion Band, 7 p.m, Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Jeff Allyn Szwast, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Back Alley Cadillac, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, St. Simons Island
Cops and Robbers, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Sunday
Owen Plant, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Black Jacks, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Eddie Pickett, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Brandon Wheeler, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Josh Alves, 5 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Complicated Pants, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday
Black Sheep Blues Band, 6 p.m., Mudcat Charlie’s, Brunswick
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Annie Akins, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Wednesday
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Island Gumbo, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Tocan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
DJ Tina Rosari, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island