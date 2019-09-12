Today

The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.

The Sons of the American Revolution Marshes of Glynn Chapter member Bill Ramsaur will present a program titled “Midway — Cradle of the Revolution in Georgia.” Those interested in Colonial Midway or Revolutionary Georgia are encouraged to attend. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Amy Roberts at its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. Roberts recently released “Gullah Geechee Heritage in the Golden Isles” with co-author Patrick Holladay. The cost is free for guild members and $10 for guests. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.

Friday, Sept. 13

St. Marys Little Theater will present An Evening Under the Stars at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 14, 21 and 22. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee Sept. 20. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 912-729-1103.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Drool at the Pool, the fourth annual pooch plunge, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Neptune Park Fun Zone on St. Simons Island. The cost is $2 per dog and they must remain on leashes while in the pool. For more information, contact Jane at 912-279-3720.

American Legion’s Brunswick Post 9 will host a Centennial Veterans Parade at 9 a.m. beginning at the United Methodist Church’s parking lot and will proceed down Gloucester St. For more information, contact Bennie Williams at 912-223-7386.

Women’s Voices of Glynn County, the Glynn Environmental Coalition and the Marshes of Glynn Library will host a program titled “Women and Climate: Impact and Action Forum,” at 2:30 p.m. at the Marshes of Glynn Library. Various speakers will be on hand.

Hofwyl-Braodfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Honey Bee Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the site. The cost is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for youth (five and younger).

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

Monday, Sept. 16

The Glynn County Republican Party will hold a gathering at 5:30 p.m. at Mudcat Charlie’s restaurant, 250 Ricefield Way, Brunswick. The speaker will be Austin Mathis, Georgia GOP field representative for the Trump Campaign. Congressman Buddy Carter and candidate Danny Merit will speak as well. The cost is $5 for Glynn GOP members and $10 for nonmembers.

Today

Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shak, Brunswick

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II Casino, Brunswick

Wharf Ratz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick

Monique Cothern and Free Soul, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Baby Backbeat, Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Jeremy John Riddle, 5 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick

Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island

Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewels BBQ, Brunswick

Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock and Bar, Townsend

Rhonda and the Relics, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Matt Walsh, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick

The Island Kings, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

CP and the Shockers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

The Orange Constant, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Suzy and the Birddogs, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Thunderbird, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Jamie Renee Walker and Levi Hamilton, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Annie Akins, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Saturday

Owen Plant, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Tanner Strickland, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Michaele and the Ambiguous, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Matt Eckstine, 3 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood and Steak, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

Young Americans, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Turtle and the Heads, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

The ‘69 Reunion Band, 7 p.m, Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island

Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick

Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Jeff Allyn Szwast, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Back Alley Cadillac, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Uncle Dave Griffin, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, St. Simons Island

Cops and Robbers, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick

Sunday

Owen Plant, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Black Jacks, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Eddie Pickett, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Brandon Wheeler, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Josh Alves, 5 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island

Complicated Pants, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Monday

Black Sheep Blues Band, 6 p.m., Mudcat Charlie’s, Brunswick

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Annie Akins, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Wednesday

Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Island Gumbo, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Tocan’s, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

DJ Tina Rosari, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

More from this section