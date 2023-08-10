Throughout August
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is hosting an exhibition titled “Images of Summer,” through Aug. 26. A number of seasonal paintings and photographs by gallery members are on display. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. It’s also open by appointment. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.
Today
The Democratic Women will host its monthly luncheon at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in downtown Brunswick. Schroeder’s will cater the event. The featured speaker will be Greg Bluestein, an American journalist, author and TV analyst who covers Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. To register for the luncheon, visit secure.actblue.com/donate/augustluncheon
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Teen Art Club from 3 to 5 p.m. A professional artist will be available to help answer questions, guide them through challenges and provide prompts for new projects. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Ronda Rich at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The author will discuss and sign her book “St. Simons Island: A Stella Bankwell Mystery.” The cost is $10 for non-members and free for members. Reservations are required and can be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
Author and columnist Ronda Rich will hold a book signing from 3 to 5:30 p.m. today at The Brunswick News’ office, 3011 Altama Ave., Brunswick. For more information, visit whatsouthernwomenknow.com.
Coastal WildScapes will be hosting a screening of “Urban & Suburban Meadows,” at 6 p.m. at Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be a discussion and book signing featuring author, photographer and director Catherine Zimmerman. Wine and other refreshments, including light hors d’oeuvres, will be served. Member admission is $20 to attend; non-members tickets are $30. To register, visit coastalwildscapes.org/EVENTS.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening for artist Aurora Pope’s exhibition, “Elementals,” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Portman Gallery at the art center. It will continue through Sept. 14. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
August 11
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its “Friday Fire” pottery workshop, led by instructor Elizabeth Hayes from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $40 for members; the cost for non-members is $46. To register, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Council of Igbo States in America and People will host its 2023 Igbo Worldwide Festival of Arts and Culture Aug. 11 and 12 at Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick. The Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters will perform.
August 12
Forward Brunswick will host its Brunswick Farmers’ Market from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. This curated farmers market features only local fresh foods sold by the farmers who have grown or raised it. The market is held every month on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
August 13
Jazz on the Island will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Ziggy’s, 206 Retreat Village, St. Simons Island. It will feature artists including Phil Morrison, Melvin Smith and Bill Smith. A donation of $10 is requested and will benefit St. Simons Radio Inc.’s Media School for Kids.
Today
Fred Kopp, 5 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Rural Earl Guit Down, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Co., Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Josh Johnson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Baby Backbeat, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., St. Simons Island
Crawford and Jim, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Gravity Bomb, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Rider, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
The Sweet Ts, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Brent Browning, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Whiskey Hotel, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Parker Barrow, 9 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s, St. Simons Island
Friday
Pine Box Dwellers, 4 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
Matt Williams, 5 p.m., Shore Restaurant in Residence Inn, Jekyll Island
Gravity Bomb, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Darren Ronan, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
High Mileage Band, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grill, Jekyll Island
Rider Duo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Full Moon Folk, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Mike Pearson and Scott Bachman, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 7 p.m., Gnats Landing, St. Simons Island
Cody Webb, 8 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s, St. Simons Island
Frost Brothers Band, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Habanero Bobby, 10 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Squirt Gun, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 4 p.m., Boondox Tavern, Brunswick
Tony Adams, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks Golf Club, Brunswick
Owen Plant, 5 p.m., Shore Restaurant at the Residence Inn, Jekyll Island
Dexter Jones, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Ryan Wilson, 6:30 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Full Moon Folk, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
The Pine Box Dwellers, 7 p.m., Matted Ox Axe Throwing, Brunswick
Frost Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Cody Webb, 8 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Blaine Craft, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Rider, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Michaele & the Ambiguous, 1 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Jazz on the Island, 3 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s, St. Simons Island
Greg Shirley and Scott Gilbert, 5 p.m., Beachcomber BBQ and Grill, St. Simons Island
Conni Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
Monday
Open mic night, 7:15 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island