Throughout August

ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is hosting an exhibition titled “Images of Summer,” through Aug. 26. A number of seasonal paintings and photographs by gallery members are on display. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. It’s also open by appointment. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.

Tags

More from this section

Recommended for you