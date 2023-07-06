SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host the Coastal Photographer’s Guild’s Big Photo Show. There will be an opening from 5 to 8 p.m. July 7 during the First Friday festivities. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Jekyll Island Arts Association, at the Goodyear Cottage Art Gallery & Gift Shop located in the Jekyll Island Historic District, will be presenting ‘Animal House,’ a gallery of unique works by Jekyll Island potters and pet portrait artist Michele Levani. It will open on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery will be open 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. Local artwork will be for sale. Admission is free.
Acoustic Smile, 5 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island
Rural Earl Guit Down, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Co., St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Greg Shirley, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Kimberly Gunn, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., St. Simons Island
The WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Rider, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Fire Lounge Jam with Raster, 7 p.m., Wine, Body & Soul, St. Simons Island
The Sweet T featuring Tony Adams, Tim Akins and Tina Rosario, 7:30 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Whiskey Hotel, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Frost Brothers Band, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grill, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
The Chryslers, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Will Moseley Band, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Fire Lounge Jam with Raster, 7 p.m., Wine, Body & Soul, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Saltwater Gypseas, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Will Gore, 3 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grill, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Josh Kirkland Trio, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Saltwater Gypseas, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Kellie & the Kruze-o-matics, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Josh Kirkland, noon, Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island
Connie Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night with J.B. Williams, Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Soulful Dave, 7 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Open Mic and jam, 7:15 p.m.; The Blue Door, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island