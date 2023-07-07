These days, everyone takes “pictures.” But Chris Slack, president of the Coastal Photographers Guild, says the goal is to get more people taking “photographs.”
“People take a lot of pictures,” Slack says. “There’s billions of pictures taken every day. We try and help our guild members take fewer pictures and more photographs.”
A photograph has content, Slack explains. It has emotion. Pictures, when taken as photographs, incorporate the elements of design.
It’s a concept the guild hopes to demonstrate at its Big Photo Show, an annual event for members of the guild to display their work.
Richard Knight, who passed the baton to Slack a few years ago, describes the show as a great opportunity for members to showcase their growth and development as photographers.
The guild also has developed much over the years. Knight had a hand in building it from the ground up.
“Originally, 16 years ago, I was asked to step in and rebuild the organization,” he says. “It had four members at the time, and … grew to have about 80.”
The guild offers a place for photographers to congregate and share their work. During meetings, members are encouraged to give each other feedback and offer constructive ways to improve their photography.
Every month, members take photographs based on a given prompt. The photographs are then presented and critiqued at the following monthly meeting.
Steve Kendall, a member of the guild, says improvement is key to both beginners and experienced photographers.
“Always listen to comments because you can always be better,” he says.
Kendall, who has participated in the last four shows, says the sense of community provided by the guild helps photographers gain the confidence to display their works in the photo show.
Members of the guild are permitted to submit up to three photographs to the show, which are sorted into four categories: nature, landscape, black and white and open.
These submissions are then entered into a contest, where they are reviewed by the guild’s committee and an independent panel of judges on three separate criteria: technical excellence, creativity and impact. Contestants are awarded ribbons for first, second and third place and honorable mention in each category. One ribbon is awarded for the overall Best in Show.
Non-members and patrons of the show can also play a role in the competition by voting at the gallery for their favorite entries. The popular vote will be given an award for people’s choice.
Patrons also have the opportunity to purchase photographs from the gallery over the course of the show.
According to treasurer Carol Ann Wages, who has been a member for eight years, the photo show is a great way to recognize the accomplishments of members of the guild.
“My favorite part of the show is seeing the world through another photographer’s eyes,” she says.
Non-members who walk away from the photo show inspired to try their hand at photography are free to join through the Coastal Photography Guild’s website.
The guild accepts anyone regardless of their skill level, experience or even their choice of equipment, whether someone uses a phone, a cheap disposable camera or a professional camera for their photography.
Jim Squires, a long-standing member of the steering committee, says phones have made photography more accessible. Digital cameras, he says, represent an evolution of the craft.
“My wife can take a better photograph of a sunset scene with her phone than I can with my big, bulky camera,” Squires says, laughing. “What I like to say is, it’s not the pan, it’s the chef.”
According to Squires, one of the biggest benefits of partaking in photography is being able to surround yourself with images that serve as reminders of things you love.
“For most people, the goal is to get an image to fall in love with,” Squires says. “When you find that image that just sings to you, it’s a treat.”
IF YOU GO
The Big Photo Show will open at 5 p.m. today at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St. Gallery hours vary through the week. The show will remain open for viewing until Aug. 5. Admission is free. The Coastal Photography Guild holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. on every third Thursday of the month at SoGlo Gallery. For more information about the program or to join the Guild, visit coastalphotographersguild.com. For information about gallery hours, call 912-262-0628.