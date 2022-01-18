Pain and numbness in your hands or feet, a feeling of burning, extreme cold, tingling, electrical shock like pain, even the feeling of walking on bubble wrap or like there is a sock balled up under your foot ... these are all symptoms experienced by those suffering with Peripheral Neuropathy. Unfortunately, pain pills and creams only mask the pain and there is no surgery that will heal or stop neuropathy from progressing (other than amputation).
Neuropathy is a term used to describe damaged nerves, primarily in the hands and/or feet and legs, that are progressively breaking down due to a lack of blood supply, nutrients and oxygen reaching the nerves along with a lack of communication from the brain. Since the nerves are what the brain uses to communicate with each area of the body and they are what is breaking down, the brain’s ability to communicate with the area lessens over time, allowing for the progression of more breakdown and worsening symptoms. This can be caused by diabetes, poor circulation, poor nutrition, chemotherapy, Agent Orange, misaligned spinal bones, spinal stenosis along with more than 100 other causes.
“Patients may experience a variety of symptoms such as extreme sensations, loss of feeling, even no feeling in their hands and/or feet along with muscles spasms, pain, weakness, numbness, tingling and burning sensations and have a very hard time with balance. The longer it goes on, the worse it gets. Some patients end up with wounds that won’t heal and even amputation,” said Dr. Amber Wellman of Wellman Family Healthcare, a neuropathy treatment center.
This condition can eventually lead to further nerve damage, causing complete loss of use of legs or arms leading to amputation, death or brain injury due to falls, burns or other injuries that will not heal, even organ failure in some cases.
Are you or someone you love suffering with loss of balance, numbness, swelling or pain in your hands or feet and legs that just won’t heal? You are not alone. More than 20 million people in the U.S. are dealing with some form of Neuropathy. The condition is commonly noticed first in the hands or feet, causing weakness, numbness, tingling pain and debilitating balance problems, and often frustration with no place to turn and no hope of recovery.
Over the years, they have treated thousands of patients with chronic conditions of Neuropathy, sciatica, back and neck problems, whiplash injures along with vertigo and childhood illnesses. The office is well-known for tackling chronic conditions and has a good reputation. The vast majority of their patients enjoy superior, lasting relief. In fact, many who have suffered and tried other treatment options with no luck, only to have been told that they are just stuck with their pain and discomfort, have credited the care team at Dr. Wellman’s office for giving them their lives back.
Call them now at their Brunswick location, for a full, thorough consultation and extensive Neuropathy examination to determine the severity of your Neuropathy and learn if and how, Dr. Wellman and the team can help you recover, just as they have helped so many others.
The development and huge success of this new Neuropathy Protocol by Dr. Wellman and the team at Wellman Family Health has been the talk of the town in recent months.
“We have seen an increase in Neuropathy patients and the results that they are getting in such a short amount of time is truly amazing,” Dr. Wellman said.
There are some things people can do at home to aide in the healing of their neuropathy. However, healing neuropathy is an all-encompassing process that varies from person to person and may require lifestyle and diet changes, in office and/ or at home care along with guidance from a medical professional that is trained, experienced and skilled at treating chronic conditions like Neuropathy.
My advice is don’t suffer any longer … if you or your loved one is experiencing pain, numbness, tingling, pins and needle sensations, cramps or burning in your feet, or hands, along with the many other symptoms this horrible condition plagues people with, take action because it will progress.
Find out if the their Neuropathy Protocols can help you regain the feeling in your hands and or feet, stop your pain and start living your life again.
“Our neuropathy protocol is a multifaceted approach to heal neuropathy by nurturing the nervous system, increasing circulation, blood and oxygen, working to rebuild, strengthen and balance the body, all while stimulating and engaging the damaged nerves on a daily basis. Revitalizing and healing the damaged areas, enabling them to reactivate and function at an increasingly higher rate over time, while increasing the patients quality of life dramatically,” said Dr. Wellman.
Your invitation for a full and comprehensive neuropathy consultation to determine if you are a candidate for treatment
“By the time they come to see us, they feel like they have tried everything. Their MDs continued to offer anti-seizure or epilepsy meds like Gabapentin, Neurotin, Cymbalta or Lyrica and they are told that they will just have to live with the pain,” said Dr. Wellman.
That is until now... With recent advancements in nerve regeneration technology and treatment options, clinics all over the world are seeing larger success rates and faster results with their neuropathy patients.
“This new technology paired with a multifaceted approach, has been life altering for our patients and our clinic,” Dr. Wellman said.
“My balance has improved, I can feel my feet and the pain is almost gone. I can take walks with my wife again and am just so much happier!”
— Bill H. Brunswick, Ga.
