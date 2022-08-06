When the video of Ahmaud Arbery running for his life emerged in the spring of 2020, it ignited a firestorm of pain and outrage. The nation watched in horror as the 25-year-old Brunswick man desperately tried to elude a truck driven by Travis and Greg McMichael, a son and his father, as they pursued Arbery through the streets of Satilla Shores.

The end, of course, is all too familiar. After being hemmed in by the McMichaels, Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery with a shotgun. Greg McMichael looked on from the bed of the pickup truck, another firearm fixed on Arbery.

More from this section

And they call it puppy love

And they call it puppy love

Theirs was an old-fashioned romance. Unlike many millennial love stories today unfolding on the likes of Bumble or Match.com, they were set up by their parents.