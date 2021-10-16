Beginning Monday, a coalition of local clergy will work and pray to promote peace during the trial of three men charged with murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery and beyond.
The Rev. Craig Campbell, pastor of Zion Baptist Church and chairman of the Community First Planning Commission, said the pastors have more to do than just keep a lid on things during the trial that starts Monday with jury selection at Selden Park.
“We’re going to continue working with our law enforcement, our district attorney’s office’’ and other agencies and individuals, Campbell said, “to build trust and establish transparency.”
Although the commission has long-range plans on racial reconciliation and justice, the work at hand is the trial.
The Rev. Drew Thompson, pastor of Union City Church, said he sees the role of clergy during the trial as similar to chaplains.
“What the clergy is trying to do is to be out there and be present,’’ he said. They’ll hand out water and make contacts.
“We’re going to go wherever the people are gathered,’’ he said.
Groups have already pledged to hold rallies and protests to advocate for justice when former district attorney investigator Greg McMichael, his son, Travis, and William “Roddie” Bryan, their neighbor at Satilla Shores, are tried for murder and other charges in the coming weeks. The trio are accused of pursuing Arbery as he jogged through their neighborhood Feb. 23, 2020, leading to Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times during a struggle for McMichael’s shotgun.
Thompson said people have a right to speak out.
“We’re hoping people will make their voices heard but will do it peacefully,’’ Thompson said.
The clergy will be there to help when people need them, he said.
“We’re clergy. We’re from different faith traditions. We all believe in peace, truth and justice,’’ Thompson said.
“I think we should be offering support to those who are hurting,’’ said the Rev. Ryan Green, pastor of Choice Ministries and a member of the planning commission. “We’ll be praying for peace and as a community working out differences that result in racial tensions.”
Churches have joined with a number of groups at roundtable discussions, dinners and other gatherings to “build relationships across our differences,’’ Campbell said.
“We’ve got to learn to sit down together and break bread, build relationships and trust,” he said.
Campbell said the commission’s goal is to persuade people to look beyond the superficial differences, such as skin color and social standing, and build empathy.
“We have to be intentional in getting into each other’s world and getting past those assumptions and walking in each other’s shoes,’’ he said.
The community has to do more than listen to a sermon; they have to see it walked out, he said.
In his letters to the early Christian churches and fellow teachers, the apostle Paul always expressed gratitude that he was chosen to suffer for Christ and that good comes out of trying times.
“In crisis lies a great opportunity,’’ Campbell said, “an opportunity to tear down the fence. We’re on this journey together. We need one another.”
It is the responsibility of everyone to hear the cries for justice, equality and fairness, and to make it a reality, he said.
“This work is a real mission,’’ Campbell said of the commission’s goals. “It takes courage, it takes faith. You can’t do it without Christ.”
A number of groups including the Chamber of Commerce, the Sapelo Foundation and many others have shown a commitment to achieve some lasting change for the good, Campbell said.
“All facets have been at our table. It’s just refreshing to see the synergy of our partnership. It’s giving us hope,’’ he said.
The bottom line, Campbell said, is, “We’re more powerful together than apart.”
Long after the trial is done, issues will remain and Campbell said he hopes the resolve remains to solve them including healthcare and housing for the poor and violence in communities.
In the coming days, he and other clergy members will be visible and active carrying out their obligation to serve mankind, Campbell said.
Green said he and other pastors will also continually pray for racial healing and reconciliation.