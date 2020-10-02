Classic cars from around southeast Georgia will be on the grounds of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Oct. 17 for the seventh Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge.
Those who come to the state historic site between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. will not only get a chance to view the cars, they can also vote for their favorites among the assembled collection of gleaming paint and chrome.
The owners of the cars will vie for awards including Most Original and People’s Choice in first through fifth places. All types of vehicles are welcome to compete.
The entry fee of $20 per vehicle includes the park fee and a barbecue lunch from Mudcat Charlie’s. The program requires pre-registration as space will be limited and social distancing will be required. In order to reserve a space, contact visitors’ center, 912-264-7333.
This year’s car challenge is the first since members of the Classic Coastal Cruisers Car Club restored Mrs. Ophelia Dent’s 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass. Upon her death in 1973, the car came with Dent’s bequest to the state of the former antebellum rice plantation that she had operated as a dairy farm.
Bill Hill, Freddy Merritt, Ralph Babb and other car club members were instrumental in restoring the car. The Friends of Hofwyl provided matching funds for contributions including donations from Friends of Coastal Georgia History. The restoration is dedicated to the memory of Bob Johnson, a volunteer at the site.
There’s more to the plantation than the car show. Visitors can also tour the 1850s style antebellum house that provides an authentic view of the lives of families on coastal rice plantation.
The state historic site is at 556 U.S. 17 North at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Georgia 99, a mile east of Exit 42 off Interstate 95.
Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students and free for those five and younger. Proceeds will benefit the Hofwyl- Broadfield State Historic Site.
The park will observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines for the event. Comfortable walking shoes and insect repellent are recommended.
For more information consult the website gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation or call the park at 912-264-7333.