Come pandemic or high water, yard salers will be disappointed to learn the annual Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale has been delayed to Aug. 6 to 7 from its usual second Friday and Saturday in March.
With that change, the yard sale that stretches along U.S. 341 from Barnesville to Brunswick may be not just the state’s longest but also the hottest yard sale.
A couple of area ministries will partially fill the gap, however, with sales on the weekend of March 12-13. Sterling Church of God will still have a lot full of vendors both days, and The Gathering Place will host a yard sale Saturday morning at McKinnon St. Simons Airport to raise funds for its planned new center.
“A lot of our vendors still got with us and said they still wanted to do it,’’ said the Rev. Larry Daughtry, senior pastor of Sterling Church of God.
The church has signed up 45 to 50 vendors.
“We’re sold out, and we’ve got a waiting list. We’ve been doing it 10 years,’’ and people have come to expect the church to have it “swap meet” along with meals cooked on the grounds, he said.
Just as in Sunday worship services, the church will make some concessions to ensure safety, Daughtry said.
“We won’t do as much cooking because of the pandemic,’’ he said.
Indeed, in years past the church has sold barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans and always had plenty of sweet tea, the staple of Southern dining.
The funds will go into the church’s general fund some of which finances outreach ministries that have grown with the pandemic, Daughtry said.
In what is a first for The Gathering Place, the interdenominational youth ministry will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. until noon March 13 at the Museum Hangar at 1759 Demere Road.
The sale will benefit the capital campaign for Gather, the Gathering Place’s new ministry center that is set for a ground breaking in the spring, said Jennifer Meyers, associate director of discipleship.
Gather will be built on the 2.44 acres on Altama Avenue across from College of Coastal Georgia that was once home to the Bowlarena. The property is immediately south of Brunswick High.
Gather will provide a safe, Christ-centered place where youth and adults can meet friends, enjoy a cup of coffee and browse in the thrift store. The coffee shop and store will provide a continuing source of income to support the Gathering Place’s ministries.
Anyone who is clearing out the clutter at home and has items to donate for the yard sale may call Meyers at 912-264-3474.
For more information on Gather, consult the website thegp.org/gather.