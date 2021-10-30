Local churches are planning to host a variety of special events to keep kiddies safe over the Halloween weekend. From fall festivals to Trunk-or-Treat events, there are several options for those seeking family fun come Sunday.
One of the largest events is the First Baptist Church and Downtown Development Authority’s joint Trunk-or-Treat event taking place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday along Gloucester and Newcastle Streets.
Melody Wilkes, Trunk-or- Treat chair from First Baptist Church, says the fourth annual event will serve up all of the light hearted goodness it has in the past.
“We just do this to be able to love on the kids in our community. It’s a combination effort with the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority and we’re just truly trying to bring our downtown businesses, churches and nonprofits together for a family-friendly night,” she said.
Church members and other participants will park cars along the streets and open their trunks brimming with candy. Food trucks will be on hand, and Wilks adds, that there will be Christian-based entertainment as well.
“The Center Stage will be offering Christian music. So it will be a Christian environment that evening with a lot of family fun,” she said. “We’ve had a wonderful turnout in the past and we’re praying it will be the same this year. The goal is to just offer something safe and fun for the kids.”
In addition to First Baptist and the DDA’s event, other churches will be offering similar activities. Those include the following:
• Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a City Jam from 5 to 7 p.m. today. There will be hayrides, music, trunk-or-treating and more. It is free and open to all.
• Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat program from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the church’s parking lot. There will be candy, hot dogs, sodas, bounce houses, snowcones, train rides and more.