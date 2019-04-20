There are few things as moving as an Easter sunrise in the Golden Isles. The first light of dawn breaking over the ocean or a marsh offers the faithful a sense of solace in the glory of the morning, reminiscent of Christ’s victory over death.
These early celebrations will take place throughout the community. First, there is the annual gathering at the pier on St. Simons Island. A long held tradition, this service will begin at 6:30 a.m. Sunday along the Pier and in Neptune Park. Attendees should bring blankets, lawn chairs and bug spray.
The Rev. Danny Grace of Frederica Presbyterian Church will share the message. Various other island churches and congregations will also participate.
St. Simons Island will not be the only one with early risers. Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will hold its Easter sunrise services at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Altamaha River, followed by a 10:30 a.m. service and celebrations at the church.
There will be another sunrise service in Brunswick, this one at Overlook Park. Hosted by Peace, Charity and Hope Ministries, 3505 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, the service will begin at 6:30 a.m. Sunday followed by a gathering at the church. Attendees are asked to wear white if possible. The Rev. Winifred Harrington will be offering the message.
The final local sunrise service will also be held at 6:30 a.m. at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. All of the island’s churches will be participating. The public is welcome at all of these services regardless of regular church affiliation.