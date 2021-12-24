First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a live Christmas Eve Nativity Children’s Program at 4 p.m. today at its Connection Park, Gloucester Street between Norwich and Wolfe Streets. Lessons in Carols, Communion and Candlelight will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the sanctuary. All are invited. For details, visit LetsBeFirst.church.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its children and youth Christmas program with refreshments to follow. At 6 p.m. tonight, there will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host children’s service at 5 p.m. and a 9 p.m. candlelight service tonight; a 9:30 a.m. Christmas carol sing-along will be held on Christmas; a service of lessons and carols will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Offerings given during this period will be donated to Manna House.
St. Simons Anglican Mission will host a Christmas Eve Holy Communion and Carols from 4 to 5:30 p.m. tonight. A Christmas Sunday Holy Communion and Carols will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday. All services will be held at Lovely Lane Chapel at Epworth, 1190 Arthur J Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, contact Pastor Phil Ashey at pashey@americananglican.org or at 770-548-3013.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold a Christmas Eve Communion at 4 and 6 p.m. today; a unified service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. For details, call 912-634-1412.