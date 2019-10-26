Churches, other locations to host Trunk-or-Treat

All the ghosts, ghouls and goblins will be out in full force this weekend as Halloween trick or treating is upon us. All over Brunswick and St. Simons Island, various churches and businesses are hosting trunk-or-treating or some form of Halloween event so families can take their kids to get loads of candy.
Lakeside United Methodist Church is one of the many churches that are hosting one of these events. Theirs will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. Susan Molnar, a community festival and special project volunteer, says it’s something the church has done for at least 13 years.
She said that it started as a safe, Christ-centered alternative for children and teens to keep them off the streets on Halloween.
Molnar said each year they try to add more things to their Trunk-or-Treat to keep families coming back.
“Every year, we try to add more activities to our Trunk-or-Treat. In addition to the regular favorites, such as the inflatable slide, music, decorations, games, etc., we have two exciting new activities this year,” Molnar said.
“The Lakeside Train Trail has been added to take the kids on a ride around the church grounds, and the “Funway” will feature a not-quite-so-scary haunted house theme. Both of these new events are designed to add more fun and festivity to the already popular evening.”
One of the more important things as the times change is safety, especially on Halloween, when children get candy from unknown origins and knocking on strangers’ doors asking for it. Parents don’t have to worry about that at Lakeside.
“As opposed to regular trick-or-treating, Trunk-or-Treat keeps the kids off the streets, avoids going to strangers’ house, and provides a safe church atmosphere, while being a lot of fun for all who attend.”
In addition to the music and fun events Lakeside has to offer, there will also be food served like hot dogs, cotton candy, and popcorn. Church members volunteer to decorate their vehicles and always make sure to have plenty of candy. Regardless of age, Molnar says the church welcomes everyone.
“This event is an activity that everyone, no matter their age, can be a part of,” Molnar said. “The children’s costumes and smiles of pure joy are heartwarming.”
There will also be the second annual Trunk-or-Treat event in downtown Brunswick from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.
Vehicles will line along Newcastle and Gloucester street, overflowing with candy to give to the trick-or-treating kids.
There will be live music, a costume parade, hayrides, cash prizes for the costume contest winner, a community passport scavenger hunt for all ages, the Brunswick pumpkin carving contest, and door prizes.
Other Trunk-or-Treat events going on the next few days leading up to Halloween:
• CenterPoint Church, 573 Palisade Dr., Brunswick, is another place hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Halloween night. There will be candy, fun games, delicious food, hayrides and a maze. Admission is free.
• 90.7 Way Radio has a Trunk-or-Treat event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. There will be a bounce house and refreshments to enjoy while the children trick-or-treat.
• Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, is hosting a City Jam Harvest Festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be music, inflatables, train rides, hayrides, food trucks, and a Trunk-or-Treat with tons of candy. The event is free.
• The Dairy Queen, 95 Nascar Blvd., Brunswick, hosts its Trunk-or-Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday. According to the Facebook event page, the Dairy Queen will transform into a kid-friendly zombie land.
• Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, Brunswick. is hosting its All Hallows’ Eve Family Fun Fest at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be hayrides, the haunted hallway, a face painting section, a carnival room for the smallest trick or treaters, tons of crafts, a bounce house and plenty of food.