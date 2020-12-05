Churches throughout the area decorate Christmas trees with requests to provide winter coats, shoes and toys to needy children.
St. Simon United Methodist has again done that with its Angel Tree for the Salvation Army, but this year it has a couple of other trees to provide for sick and homeless adults and, in the case of those living in impoverished nations abroad, gifts that could mean survival.
The tree for FaithWorks asked for practical gifts for those in the Cancer Network of Care, The Well day shelter for the homeless, Open Doors, which teaches construction skills while renovating housing, and for Samaria, a charity that provides for multiple needs.
Among FaithWorks’ best known initiatives is Sparrow’s Nest, which provides food, assistance with rent and utilities and other needs for families in crises.
The third tree is for Compassion International, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that helps supply very basic needs for people around the world some of which can greatly improve their lives.
Mel Baxter, the former director of Sparrow’s Nest, said he has been working with Compassion International since 2013. The nonprofit doesn’t just ask for material to meet immediate needs, it also provides income-producing goods and equipment to provide the most basic necessity — clean drinking water.
The organization is a Christian child development nonprofit that was founded in 1952 in Korea to care for the many children orphaned by the war, said Doug West, who works with churches in the southeastern U.S.
Compassion International has 13 partner nations and tries to find sponsors for children living in what West calls the “fourth world”, areas where poverty is beyond what most conceive to be the worst possible.
“We’re looking to lift children out of poverty in the name of Christ,’’ he said.
Although the primary focus is on continuing support through sponsorships, Compassion International’s giving tree program seeks to supplement that help to improve lives.
Gifts include vaccinations, water purification filters, Bibles and disease prevention.
For example, a $50 health bundle would include $18 for food for a malnourished child, $7 for protection from parasites, $18 for a mosquito net and $7 for other needs.
A $200 income producing bundle would provide $100 to buy goats, $40 for chickens, $30 for vegetable seeds to help a family feed itself and sell vegetables, milk and eggs.
Also, $60 from a $200 water bundle could dig a well.
Asked where the need is greatest, West said Haiti is always a place where help is desperately needed, but that Compassion International finds help for people in Africa, Asia and Central and South America.
Unlike in its formative years, when Compassion International’s focus was on orphans, most of the children it aids have one or more parents or another custodial family member the agency can engage with to provide materials and services.
“We try to maintain family ties as much as possible,’’ West said.
Sometimes, there is a teenage head of household that needs help with food and rent, he said.
The gifts are laid out on the giving tree at St. Simons Methodist, but those who can’t get there can access ways to help on the website compassion.com/GiftCatalog.
The Faithworks tree’s gift suggestions include those in its programs for adults ranging from the homeless to poor families and the chronically ill. It also asks for furniture items and maintenance equipment for its facilities.
Typical among FaithWorks’ homeless clients are those who sleep nights at the Salvation Army shelter, at abandoned houses or in parks and then spend their days in an around The Well, where they can bathe, wash their clothes, get haircuts and get prepared to seek work.
Faith Works is asking for backpacks to help the homeless keep up with and carry their possessions, bicycle locks, a dolly to carry boxes of food at Sparrow’s Nest, a lawn mower, a WiFi range extender, three lounge/recliner chairs among other things.
The Salvation Army’s motto is “Doing the Most Good,’’ and this season it could do more good than ever helping poor families.
As usual, the Savation Army asks for winter clothes and basic necessities for children along with a few children’s wishes such as specific toys, games and sometimes bicycles. With people losing jobs and income through reduced work hours because of the pandemic, Salvation Army Corps Sgt. Pamela Starr said requests for assistance have increased at least 25 percent.
Because of reduced foot traffic at stores and other places, contributions to Salvation Army red kettles is also down and that may carry over to retail locations where there are Angel Trees.
Those who want to give online may do so at the website http://give.salvationarmyusa.org/ and can designate the gift to the local corps.