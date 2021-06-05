When public school takes the summer off, the churches open their doors a few extra days for Vacation Bible School for students.
Instead of an hour on Sunday mornings, Bible school is typically three hours long over three to five days with a curriculum of Bible stories taught through games and other activities. And all have a theme that ties the week together.
Among the first off the line is St. Simons United Methodist Church that will start with a Sunday night season leading into four morning sessions June 27 through July 1 for kindergartners through rising fifth-graders, said Heather Keefer, children’s and youth coordinator at the church.
The opening session will start at 5 p.m. at the church and move at 6 p.m. to the pool at Neptune Park for two hours. There will be snacks and treasure bags for everyone.
“Bring a bathing suit and towel,’’ Keefer said.
The remaining four sessions will be from 9 a.m. until noon at the church, she said.
The theme is, “Treasured; Knowing You’re Precious to God,’’ she said.
The lessons will come through an Indiana Jones-style character with a treasure map.
With the summer vacation barely started, all the Bible school leaders say they have details to work out.
“We definitely need more volunteers for crew leaders,’’ Keefer said.
Volunteers can register on-line at stsimonsumc.com/VBS2021. Parents are also asked to register their children on the site.
Christian Renewal will holds its Vacation Bible School a little later, July 13-15, also for kindergartners through rising 5th graders. Coordinator Nathan Gableman said the exact hours for the evening sessions aren’t yet set.
Gableman said church leaders decided to wait later in the summer to give potential volunteers and families time to take vacations. Also, July 4 will have passed, and it will come at a time when many parents are looking for activities for their children, he said.
“It just seemed like a good time when there’s not a lot going on,’’ he said. “Everybody has had a good break by then.”
The theme, “Found in Paradise,’’ will teach the students that they can have confidence because God loves them, Gableman said.
Although it’s his first year as coordinator, he’s spent a lot of time in youth programs at Christian Renewal after his family moved to Brunswick when he was 12 and made it their home church. That was more than 30 years ago.
Those who wish to attend can register and get more information at christianrenewal.org.
St. William Catholic Church will rely heavily on an outdoor theme with “Camping with Christ’’ complete with tents said Nancy Power, director of Religious Education at the St. Simons church.
The pre-K through rising fifth-grade students can earn merit badges like scouts do, Power said.
“We’ll have a campfire with singalongs,’’ with volunteers playing guitar and banjo from 9 a.m. until noon July 19-22, she said.
The children will make crafts and enjoy food and games including a scavenger hunt while they learn about the sacraments, the 10 Commandments and the four gospels, Power said.
Children can be registered at stwill.net.
Many other churches throughout the area will host Bible schools and will have information on their websites.