As coronavirus cases drop, church attendance is beginning to rebound as more congregations return to the pews.
Some have already resumed in-person services, albeit with limited numbers, and First United Methodist in Brunswick and St. Simons Presbyterian are among those who re-opened for in-person worship Sept. 12. First Methodist was back in the sanctuary with a shorter service, social distancing among the seats and modified children’s programs, the Rev. Wright Culpepper said.
So far, so good was the general observation surrounding the return to the house of worship.
“We were very pleased and excited. It was wonderful to hear the children in the building and to see young faces and new faces — well, eyes since all were in masks,” Culpepper said.
“Our sanctuary was at its COVID capacity, so we will offer overflow in our Fellowship Hall (the first Sunday) and soon will offer a second service so people can safely worship together. Our staff did a great job preparing for the reopening and we look forward to seeing anyone who is looking for a church home.”
St. Simons Presbyterian will continue under a tent — the settings for small, Sunday morning services on the church grounds — but they’ll meet under a bigger canopy at Frederica Academy, the Rev. Alan Dyer said.
Brunswick’s First Methodist is limiting attendance in the sanctuary, which has a capacity of 400, to about 50, Culpepper said.
Among the other churches that have resumed services are Brunswick First Baptist, North Island on St. Simons and St. Simons United Methodist.
St. Simons Community Church, which had been streaming services online throughout much of the pandemic, resumed weeks ago with some weeknight outdoor services and has had three Sunday morning services outdoors although rain has chased a couple into a covered patio area.
Community Church will resume indoor services Sunday with a 9 and 11 a.m. worship with programs for infants through kindergartners at 11 a.m. The church will arrange seating to provide distancing and will dismiss by section to prevent crowding at the exits.
Culpepper said First Methodist in Brunswick has actually had live services for some time to accommodate those who couldn’t watch online.
“We’ve had 20 to 25 come in over the past couple of months,’’ to provide services limited to those who don’t have computers to watch online, he said.
But the church hasn’t had children’s ministries since the pandemic struck and is doing things differently once they resumed. In the past, children, except for those in the nursery, have come into the sanctuary with their parents for the first half hour then gone to classrooms after a short children’s message.
Since restarting, the young members have gone directly to their classes partly to keep numbers down in the sanctuary and also because the service will last only 30 minutes, Culpepper said. The church decided to wait to reopen live services until after Labor Day and until public schools had been in session at least a couple of weeks to ensure “things didn’t go haywire,’’ he said.
“Maybe their parents will come with them,’’ he said.
But Culpepper said the church needs some advance notice on children’s attendance.
“We will be glad to have anyone worship with us,” Culpepper said, but those bringing children are asked to contact Lydia Thornton, the director of children’s ministries, at 912-261.8512, ext. 113, or by email at lydia@fumcbrunswick.com.
That advance notice will help ensure children’s programs are adequately staffed.
Like many other congregations, St. Simons Presbyterian never stopped services: The church moved them online in March while conducting some small, 20-minute Sunday morning prayer services under a tent.
The coronavirus has not been the church’s only challenge, Dyer said.
“Our sanctuary was already in the middle of a major renovation when the pandemic came,’’ Dyer said.
Until the work is complete in early 2021, the church is limited in the space it has left to hold services, he said. That’s why they are grateful that Frederica Academy offered the use of the tent that the school is using for some programs outdoors, Dyer said.
He is hopeful more will start attending now under the bigger tent although it is not large enough to accommodate a normal size crowd.
When The Chapel resumed services under a tent in its parking lot on the last Sunday in June, some worshipers set up chairs under trees but well within hearing of the service. Dyer said the same could happen with his congregation.
“There’s a large grassy area around the tent,’’ where people can sit, he said.
He is also prepared to deal with the remaining hot weather of September.
“We’ll start every service praying for a breeze,’’ he said.
The forecast is for cooler weather Sunday.
Although Culpepper said the church will observe social distancing, most congregations have been self-regulating. At First Baptist Church of Brunswick attendance has hovered around 300 since services resumed about a month ago. Before the pandemic, 675 to 800 people were in church. First Baptist still has one service at 10:30 a.m.
North Island Church resumed in-house services May 31 on Pentecost Sunday, administrative Pastor Patricia Martin said. From 30 to 35 attend the church on the second floor of an island shopping complex and sit in chairs grouped six feet apart. Masks are available at the door, and the church provides hand sanitizer. Martin said the church asks anyone who is sick or who has been exposed to COVID-19 to not attend but to watch online.
Before the sanctuary was reopened, the church live-streamed its services with only Rev. Mack Tucker and his wife Alyson in the worship hall with a couple of others working the streaming video equipment from another room, Martin said.
Culpepper said First Methodist has also decided to forgo passing the offering plate but will give people a chance to give as they pass by the plate. Preventing the plate from changing hands will eliminate another means of spreading the virus. The plates will be sitting at the doors so people can drop in offerings as they come and go, he said.
The Community Church has never passed a collection plate and instead placed slotted boxes at entrances into which people can place offerings.
Those aren’t used as much as before as many members are now tithing and making other offerings through secure online giving.