When the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, few could have predicted what the new year would bring.
This year has presented challenges that would have seemed unfathomable to many in January. The pandemic and ensuing economic turmoil has created a complex web of problems and anxieties across the globe.
But, woven into that network of new challenges is a string of stories that evoke hope. Generosity has shined through even the darkest parts of this year, as communities of every size came together to support each other through these hardships.
The Rev. Alan Dyer, pastor of St. Simons Presbyterian Church, said he started this year with a church budget and a plan that has since been essentially thrown out the window. Instead, he, his church staff and congregation have been part of an effort that Dyer could not have imagined at the start of 2020.
In April, the church created a COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to assist Glynn County residents struggling financially as a direct result of the pandemic. The fund has so far raised more $160,000 and has distributed roughly $116,000 in direct grants.
“Anyone who’s ever been in a place of financial stress knows that it’s some of the worst stress you can experience, to worry about whether you’ll have a roof over your head, that you’ll be able to put food on the table for your children, you’ll be able to have a vehicle to get to work,” Dyer said. “If this is a way that our congregation can help in sort of that very tangible way, then it very much feels like leaning into that command to care for our neighbor, and even more than that, to love our neighbor.”
The fund was born through discussions being held around the time that large local employers like Sea Island Company were announcing furloughs or layoffs due to the pandemic.
The fund started as about $10,000 and grew significantly within hours. Church members wrote checks of all sizes, from $10 to $20,000, to donate to the fund. And the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation committed to more than one matching grant, through its own Emergency Needs Fund, that added significantly to the church’s relief fund.
“In the course of a month, four to six weeks, we gave away almost every cent of that, to individuals who are applying through our website,” Dyer said.
The church is continuing to accept applications for those in need of financial support. Applicants need to demonstrate that they were employed prior to the economic crisis and that they’ve been directly impacted because of the pandemic.
Grants are currently being given out in $250 increments.
A team of reviewers looks over all applications and works with applicants who have questions or who need to submit additional information or documentation.
Greer Anderson, one of six review team members, said it’s been a humbling experience to witness the pure kindness of many who’ve given to this effort. Some who apply for these funds are doing so as a last resort, she said.
“Sometimes, it’s truly heartbreaking when you read the applications of the people that come in, whether it’s a single parent laid off who who has children at home or someone caring for elderly parents or unfortunately caring for someone with COVID,” Anderson said.
The grant checks sent out are more than numbers on paper, Dyer said. The applicants who have received grants are also able to know that the community around them cares.
“You don’t have to go very far beneath the surface to realize that there’s a great deal of need in this community — of course, everywhere — but in this community in particular right now that isn’t going away anytime soon,” Dyer said.
While this work may have been unplanned, Dyer said he’s been floored by the generosity he’s witnessed in this community and among his congregation.
“The people receiving funds are also receiving a sign that they are cared for and that there are people who want to share what they have in order to support others in need,” Dyer said. “I can’t think of anything more gospel than that.”
Those wishing to apply for a grant or donate to the fund can do so online at sspres.org/relief-fund.html.