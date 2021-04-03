The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) will have two reasons for celebration this weekend as its April General Conference, the 191st in the church’s history, falls on Easter weekend.
The two general conferences each year are held on the first Saturdays and Sundays of April and October, according to the LDS’ website.
“It’s our opportunity to hear from our prophet, our Moses,’’’ said Paul Clarke, bishop of the LDS stake based out of the Brunswick church on Community Road.
Clarke said there are talks, special messages, “all church- centered. We try and block out everything else.”
Church president Russell M. Nelson, 96, a former surgeon, has led the church since 2018 and will deliver his portion of the General Conference from Salt Lake City conference center at Temple Square, home the faith’s first temple.
The church hierarchy consists of Nelson, a first president and a quorum of 12 apostles, all of whom are “prophets, seers and revelators,’’ the LDS website says.
“As a worldwide church, everyone tunes in from all corners of the world,’’ Clarke said.
The LDS church livestreams the conference over a variety of electronic venues including TV, satellite and YouTube.
In a typical year, tens of thousands go to Temple Square, but this year that is not possible because of the coronavirus.
Due to the pandemic, the music will be recordings from previous general conferences and during the sessions, only the speakers and their spouses will be present in the conference center.
“As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as a general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe,’’ according to a statement from the First Presidency of the LDS Church.
Because Salt Lake City is the seat of the LDS church, the start times of conference events are listing in Mountain Daylight Time starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, or 12 p.m. on the East Coast. Afternoon sessions begin at 4 p.m. local time.
Clarke said the juxtaposition of Easter with the spring conference gives it special significance.
“It will center around the resurrection,’’ Clarke said.
Clarke said spring is his favorite season.
“Whole communities spring to life in anticipation of good times and great weather which lies ahead especially in coastal communities,’’ he said. “The earth resonates with sunlight and life.”
The Son of God ministered but a brief season, Clarke said, “but the effects of our Lord Jesus resonates throughout all eternity.”
In years when there are no restrictions, many travel to Salt Lake City to watch it live and families have picnics on the temple grounds, but the messages and activities will be available everywhere virtually, Clarke said.
Anyone who doesn’t have a computer or other means of watching can simply go to an LDS church.
In fact, some people who have the means to watch from home still like to view the conference in the peace and sanctity of the church.
“Sometimes, home life can get a little chaotic. That widow or that single person who isn’t comfortable with a computer,’’ or someone who takes comfort in the presence of other church members are welcome at the church both days,” Clarke said. “You don’t want to leave anybody out.”
There will be special programs for children. Clarke said they’ll be fun then, “They’ll focus on Jesus Christ.”
There is a special session at 8 p.m. Saturday addressing boys 11 years old and older and men, but everyone is welcome to view it. In the October, General Conference, there will be a similar session for girls and women, the church said.
A couple of ways to watch are at ChurchofJesusChrist.org, at BYUtv.org and on the LDS Church YouTube channel.