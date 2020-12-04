Editor’s note: This is the second installment of a two-part series on the history of Christmas at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in north Glynn County.
There would have been convivial and festive gatherings at the home of George Dent and his wife, the former Ophelia Troup, daughter of the estate’s previous patriarch, Dr. James M. Troup (1786-1849). Candles would have twinkled in the Christmas tree and on decorative floral pieces on the windowsills. There would have been hot cider, perhaps some of it spiked with a little something extra for the menfolks. There would have been carols: “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” (written in 1739) and “Silent Night” (penned in 1818) were certainly songs we could have sung along with them. Santa Clause was fast assuming a lead role in kids’ Christmas magic, riding a wave of popularity after wildly-popular, “The Night Before Christmas” appeared in New York’s Troy Sentinel in 1823.
The militia that Capt. George Dent commanded definitely would have been on hand, eager to excite the merrymakers with their courage and firepower. They were no doubt honing their skills as the Civil War (1861-65) loomed, but militias were the men’s social clubs of the day.
“A lot of times, the militias whole function was at least as much social as military,” Giles said. “They would have certainly had a Christmas muster, to show their prowess.”
Because little is mentioned of Christmas in family records there, organizers have leaned heavily on the historical information from Harnett Thomas Kane’s “The Southern Christmas Book” (1958).
“It was more of just a gathering of friends and family,” said Faye Cowart, a historical interpreter at the site. “Christmas was a big deal. There would have been barbecue. They welcomed visitors. I think it would have been low key, but not the way we do it today.”
A turn-of-the century visitor to James Dent’s Hofwyl-Broadfield gives us one of the few accounts of Christmas there. When Daniel Baldwin arrives from Savannah in 1901, he was still thinking about the Shouting contest among the local Black communities that took center stage during the previous year’s Christmas at Hofwyl-Broadfield. The distinctly Gullah-Geechee musical form that has since played at the Newport Folk Festival in the 1960s and knocked ‘em dead in a Colorado auditorium last summer was a favored part of James Dent’s holiday festivities.
Blacks who worked at Hofwyl-Broadfield formed Shouting teams and competed on Christmas for prizes, which at least included chickens, according to Hull’s account.
Hull gave some good-natured ribbing to one of the estate’s long-time employees, a man named Jake. “I know, when I made this remark, that he had been one of the principals in a singing and shouting contest, which Mr. D. arranged every Christmas … “ Hull wrote. “He turned around so that he might have a look at me, to see if I was joking, and when he saw me smiling, he started laughing and talking at the same time.”
Meanwhile, the Dent family was busy observing Christmas and Hanukkah at the same time, depending on what day of the Jewish calendar the latter holiday fell. You see, James Dent’s wife was the former Miriam Cohen, the daughter of Solomon Cohen of Savannah.
Daughters Miriam and Ophelia grew up observing the customs and wisdom of both religions.
“They recognized both faiths,” Cowart said. “We’ve been told that on Saturday they went to temple with their Jewish grandmother and on Sunday, they went to the Episcopal church. They honored both faiths.”
The Brailsford-Troup-Dent family line that had operated the estate continuously since 1809 ended with Miriam and Ophelia, both of whom never married. The estate was a dairy farm through most of the 20th century. Ophelia in particular earned wide-ranging respect as a gun-toting milk truck driver with eye for a bargain on fine fashions and collectible art.
And the sisters put their own spin on family Christmas traditions. Cowart carefully opened a box in the home for a recent visitor. Inside was an aged, foot-long Santa Claus doll. It is was both kitschy and endearing.
“Every Christmas they just wanted the ‘Sandy’ Clause with maybe some ribbons and greenery around it,” Cowart said.
However, perhaps one of the most lasting Christmas traditions at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation is the one that all folks here in the 21st century can enjoy still today. When the Glynn County Garden Council opens Hofwyl-Broadfield’s doors this holiday season, it will mark the 40th Annual Christmas Tour.
So come out and join them for an evening of Christmas cheer. Just like James Troup might have remembered it from his Antebellum boyhood.
After all, Christmas is always best seen through the eyes of a child.
“We’re dealing not with one time period here,” Giles said. “We’re looking at 150 years, and we try to interpret each period.”