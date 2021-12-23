There’s no denying it, Hannah May is absolutely head over heels for her baby boy, Brayden.
The Brunswick resident and her husband, Stephen, welcomed their first child in September. Each day since has been filled with wonder and excitement. That’s especially true as Christmas approaches. The little family is joyfully embracing the magic of the season. Both Hannah and Stephen are musicians and active in Community Church on St. Simons Island, which means their days often include faith and song.
And they’re focused on helping their baby lay the foundation for all of his future Christmases.
“We want to make Christmas special beyond the lights, gifts and movies. We want it to be special because of the spirit of Christmas — Immanuel, God is with us. He does love the lights on the tree though,” Hannah said with a laugh.
The trees and holiday decor may seem trivial on the surface. And admittedly, they’re not the heart of the seasonal celebration. But they do have a sense of meaning and nostalgia that transcends time. For many families like the Mays, marking their child’s first holiday is incredibly important and keepsakes play a major part in doing just that.
Down at Cunningham Jewelers in Brunswick, the company has been helping families mark their milestones for more than 100 years. Alexia Miller understands firsthand why families want to find tangible ways of freezing time. She has two young children at home, and these memories are ways of holding on to these precious moments.
“Minnie gets a candy cane and this year is Allie Joe’s first Christmas so she’s getting an elephant that says, ‘baby’s first Christmas,’” Miller said with a smile.
Family has always been a huge part of everything they do. Miller and her mother, Durrett Moerman, own Cunningham’s where they often work with the little ones in tow as well as their beloved pooch, Topaz, who’s become a downtown celebrity. Together, they help customers select items to adorn this year’s tree but will also be treasured for generations.
“We have customers who get the same ornament every year. We have a list and just call to ask if they want to be included. The annual ornaments have slight variations, but they order them every year, with the engraved date,” Moerman explained holding up a silver ornament. “We have one lady who gets this particular bell every year. On one side, she has their wedding anniversary engraved every year. She’s up to 35.”
The engravable ornaments come in sterling silver, often in the shapes of bells, crosses. In the case of the first Christmases, they come in the form of baby rattles, shoes or cups.
“We sell those a lot for baby’s first Christmas,” Moerman said.
Other popular selections include Waterford pieces, which are manufactured in Ireland.
“Some of these ornaments have the disc with the date on top. We’ve already gotten some with the 2022 on them,” Moerman said. “We have ornaments in all prices ... $10 or $15 up to the sterling $200 or $250.
While the ornaments are often the most popular ways families commemorate each precious year, there are other items that customers use to celebrate.
“These snow globes are really popular. I have one man who gets these every year, and he covers his house with them,” Moerman said.
“It’s the memories that they hold. We have one customer who got the silver bells for each of her grandchildren every year, even as they got older. It became a joke because they’d keep getting these bells,” Miller said. “They would put them out on their mantle or one of them had a tree just for the bells. But it’s just the memories that are attached.”
“And because they’re dated, you remember each Christmas, ‘Oh, this was the year it snowed,’” Moerman added. “It’s a tradition. Last year, we had to sell my grandson’s ornament that he usually gets. He was like ‘Well, I don’t need it.’ He’d just turned 18. This year, he got it like he normally does and I could tell that he was really looking at it ... he was glad he was getting it.”