It’s Christmas time, and what’s better than baking festive cookies to share with your loved ones.
Sugar cookies are a staple to this time of year, and while it may seem like a simple cookie, it’s quite versatile.
For local “cookier” and owner of Casey-Mo’s Cookies, Casey Igel, baking cookies has been a lifelong love. Igel is a third-generation baker and a descendant of one of Brunswick’s founding families, the Darts. As such, traditions are incredibly important to her.
“My mother is a very talented baker, and she learned from her mother, so I suppose it was in my genes,” Igel said. “Cookie decorating is my creative outlet. I love sketching out concepts and seeing them come to fruition.”
2020 has brought many different hardships to people, and baking cookies can be an excellent way to bond with your family.
“Christmas cookies are special because it’s all about the memories,” Igel said. “Cookies we may only have once a year like a gingerbread — the smells, that first bite of the season. In my opinion, the great memories come from the journey — the gathering, mixing, laughing and the togetherness that we may not make time for at other times of the year. It’s very rarely about the final product — the perfect cookie is not your trophy, but all the togetherness is.”
With two boys of her own, Otto and Liam, Igel thought and came up with DIY Christmas cookie boxes last year for children to decorate with their families.
“Children like to decorate, and these make it easy to get to the fun part,” Igel said. “I bake the cookies, make the icing and hand it off for the family to just get creative together.”
If this year has taught us anything, you cannot take time for granted, so finding ways to make memories is essential.
For Igel, Christmas time always brought along some of her favorite memories that she now passes along to her children.
“Some of my favorite memories decorating Christmas cookies are decorating as a child with my mom. She always had a bunch of different ramekins will all colors of icings and bowls with colored balls and sprinkles,” Igel said. “I try and replicate it for my children each year — lots of blank canvas cookies and icings and sprinkles are our mediums to create.
“I think it’s memorable when the whole family sits down (dads too) to create. We all have our favorite cookie cutters. Mine would be a custom gingerbread man my Mom gave me that’s about eight inches tall. The design that goes with it has been passed down three generations.”
Gingerbread and sugar cookies are some of her favorites to bake. Igel makes her cookies from scratch and got her cookie recipe from the O.G. of baking Martha Stewart.
“Some of my favorite flavors are vanilla icing and a sugar cookie that’s got a hint of salt and gingerbread with a hint of peppermint in the icing,” Igel said. “I like to add in something unexpected with my cookies — a fun design, a new technique. Recently I had an order and added sticks to the back of the cookies, so they were ‘cookie lollipops.’”
While not everyone is well-versed in cookie baking and decorating like Igel, it just takes a little practice. It’s not about the finished product but the process of it all.
So here are some of Igel’s helpful tips for baking and decorating:
• Use room temperature ingredients. If you can push a small dent into your butter — it’s ready. Cold/hot butter will not cream correctly. You need air in there so that cookie stays stable and doesn’t spread out — the same for eggs. Cold eggs will make your butter seize up and make the consistency lumpy.
• Use a pastry cloth and sock for your rolling pin. Adding flour makes rolling out so much easier.
• Chill cookies for 10 minutes in the refrigerator after cutting them out to maintain a perfect shape.
• Get your icing to the desired consistency before you add the food coloring. Mix well so that color does not separate.
• Remember your strengths: If you are not someone who loves doing all of the prep, buy your icing in a can and add food coloring. It’s okay. Kids love to decorate — no need to stress yourself out.
• Look on Instagram for fun decorating ideas — my kids and I look together. Sometimes it’s hard for little hands to execute what’s in their heads. Gently guide them, hand over hand and remind them that cookies are art. There is no right or wrong. If you make a mistake, eat your cookie.
Sugar Cookie Recipe
4 sticks unsalted butter (room temp)
1 cup sugar
Cream them together until light and fluffy
Add in 2 eggs one at a time
1 tsp of vanilla
1 tsp salt
5 cups of flour (Igel packs her cups down)
Directions
Separate dough into two discs and put in the fridge. It may also be frozen until ready to use.
Take the dough out of the fridge for 20 min, then roll out, cut out cookies and then put your pans in the fridge for 10 minutes to set.
Bake 12-15 minutes at 350 (tan around the edges).