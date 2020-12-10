Heather Heath is nothing if not creative. Over the years, her imagination paired with oodles of local talent has resulted in dozens of stage productions, art shows and workshops.
As the executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities (GIAH), it is just what she does. And while her ideas are always good ones, there are few that have had the versatility of “A Christmas Carol.”
For the past 15 years, she’s been sharing versions of Charles Dickson’s 1843 novella at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. And over time, the production has seen plenty of growth and change.
“The show has grown and changed quite a bit over the years as we started with a very simple production with a small cast into a large cast show, and we played with lots of different things to create all the magical elements that are in the story,” Heath recalled.
“We did 10 years in a row of the full production, then did our Ritz Radio Theatre versions of ‘It’s Wonderful Life’ for a few years, then added a radio version of ‘A Christmas Carol.’ Two years ago, we went back to the full staged production.”
The full show has long held a special place in Heath’s heart. The costumes, the sets, and of course, the actors all set the tone, making it a holiday favorite. The longtime star, too, has also helped a bit.
Bryan Thompson — who happens to be Heath’s hubby and a former Brunswick mayor — has become entirely intwined with his character, Ebenezer Scrooge.
“Bryan is the best Ebenezer Scrooge ever. We actually get to see him ‘transform’ into Scrooge at the top of the show,” she said.
“And I joke that he is so good at the role ‘cause he is so Scrooge-y in real life, but that is not true. He is very talented and puts his whole self into the show.”
But even with a bonafide star at the helm, staging the show this year was on shaky ground. With the coronavirus pandemic, everything from the audition process to staging the show with, ideally, a decent-sized audience proved tricky. Considering all of the unknowns, Heath wasn’t sure they’d be able to pull the production off this year.
However, her ingenuity took charge and soon she was putting a plan in place.
“The first thing I did was look for a different adaptation that had a small cast. And I didn’t have to look far as the original version we had done many many years ago was written to be performed by only six actors, which gave it some nostalgia as well,” she said.
“Auditions were individual auditions — one person at a time, no groups or people reading together as they tried out. We discussed safety protocols from the get go which included wearing masks during rehearsal and having the set disinfected before and after rehearsals. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes were backstage ... and prior to removing masks, the actors all got tested to ensure that no one was carrying the virus.”
The extra steps were a bit tedious, but they paid off. Heath says the group worked hard in spite of the additional requirements like masks.
“This past Saturday was the first time I had seen everyone’s face on stage,” she said with a laugh.
“Everyone in the cast is doing an outstanding job in the show and in taking care to be safe.”
The small — but experienced — cast includes six members, with most taking on more than one role, with the exception of Thompson who is solely Scrooge.
“The (other) cast includes Lucy Lynn Bryson, Brad Butler, Julia Knight, Daniel Jackson and Sharon Proudfoot. Audiences should enjoy seeing them take on all these different parts,” Heath said.
“And Julia, our youngest cast member at 10, leads us through the story as she is a young person reading the story for the first time which comes to life as she reads it. She gets to jump into several parts as well.”
This year, the production will be staged in two formats — in-person and virtual. It begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There’s also a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday at the Ritz. There will be a second staging beginning at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 18 and 19. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee Dec. 20. Online viewing is available Dec. 15 to 25.
For those looking to attend in person, Heath says there will be safety protocols in place. The theater will be professionally disinfected and sanitized by Servicemaster prior to each performance of the show.
“We are thankful for their generosity and that the Ritz will be cleaned and disinfected between each show. Audience numbers will be limited to ensure safe distancing in the theater and we ask our patrons to wear masks when coming into the theater,” she said.
“We also filmed the production this past weekend so we can offer a virtual viewing option for those patrons that do not feel comfortable yet coming to the Ritz. That should be available for viewing by Dec. 15th and will be up for a limited time.”
The virtual version will cost $15 for GIAH members and $20 for nonmembers to view. In-person ticket prices vary depending on membership status and time of purchase.
But whether patrons sit in the darkened theater or enjoy the show in the comfort of their own home, Heath hopes the community will view the production as a way of embracing the season at the end of an incredibly dark year.
“We need a little Christmas! This year has been so full of change and uncertainty and what better way to have a little bit of normalcy than to be reminded of what the Christmas spirit really is?,” Heath said.
“Dickens says it best: ‘I have always thought of Christmas as a good time, a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time. When men and women seem to open their shut up hearts freely … and though it has never put a scrap of gold or silver in my pocket, I believe it has done me good and will do me good, and I say, God bless it!’”