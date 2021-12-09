Sophia Sobala stretched out her arms, twirling around the lobby of the Ritz Theatre. The tiny thespian was entirely relaxed before one of the final rehearsals before taking the stage in this year’s rendition of “A Christmas Carol.”
But Sophia wasn’t nervous in the least and has worked hard to learn her lines — not for simply one role, but for multiple characters.
“I play Tiny Tim, the turkey boy and Fran,” she says with a grin.
But she’s not the only one pulling triple duty. With a cast of just eight, the actors and actresses are all taking on more than one of the play’s famous figures. Director Heather Heath says that the format was part of a plan to keep the number of folks on stage to a minimum, thus keeping them safe in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
“I decided to do the small cast version again this year though we have eight actors instead of just six this year. COVID has made many things challenging so wanted to be sure there was fewer folks involved for health and safety concerns but also, I really really like this version of the story,” she said.
For their part, the actors welcome the challenge. Jeff Marks, who plays Bob Cratchit as well as a couple of minor roles, says that it’s really made them up their game.
“I haven’t been involved in theatre since 2013, but I love it. And with this, we’re all doing multiple roles with multiple lines, entrances and exits. We also do some of the narrating. But we’ve worked hard and I think we’re really starting to gel as a cast,” he said.
Marks’ fellow actor, Daniel Jackson, agrees. Jackson is an avid local thespian, starring in many Penguin Project productions which helped fuel his love of the art.
“It started with my love for the Penguin Project for me, then I found out about this. I just really like being on stage and acting,” Jackson, who plays Fred Hollingsworth and the Ghost of Christmas Present, said.
The group first auditioned in August and started rehearsals in October, devoting multiple days a week to the project. And for her part, Heath is thrilled with their progress on the eve of their opening night Friday.
“I think it’s fun for audiences to see how the actors can take on so many different roles. It makes it more theatrical and still tells the story with Dickins’ own words. The cast has really worked diligently on creating the variety of characters that they play — and to tackle the narration which is not an easy thing to do. We have a few returning from last year, but most are new to the production, though not new to the stage,” she said.
“One of the things that I enjoy about directing is seeing how everything comes together — watching actors grow in their roles and especially when they are having fun doing it. That comes across to an audience as much as the story itself.”
Of course, one of the returning actors has continued to find new facets of a role he’s reprised multiple times. Heath’s husband and former Brunswick Mayor Bryan Thompson has been cast as the star — Ebenezer Scrooge — for more than 10 years. And he never fails to bring his A game.
“I have to say a word about Ebenezer Scrooge ... aka Bryan Thompson. Even though he has done the role many times now, every year, he finds new things in the role. He never stops working on it and it shows,” Heath said.
For so many, the production has become a part of their annual holiday celebrations. It’s definitely been that way for Scarlet Partin, who will play Martha Cratchit, Belle and the charwoman.
“My grandmother and I would come every year. It’s our thing. It’s just a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” Scarlet said. “This year, she’s coming to see me.”
And Heath notes there are many other families that have a similar tradition.
“There are many things that are holiday traditions and ‘A Christmas Carol’ is one of them. For me, it is one of the best stories about the true meaning of Christmas. Dickens’ classic tale of redemption has always inspired and reminded me of the true meaning of the season: goodness, kindness and caring for the well being of others is something that we should aspire to every day of the year. Let that be truly said of us, and all of us,” Heath said.