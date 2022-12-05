The holiday season has finally arrived. And if you’re looking to get into the spirit, check out a sampling of Christmas-themed events hosted by local organizations.
Through December
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host its Merry Artists Market through the month at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island historic district on Jekyll Island. In addition to the market, there will also be multiple arts demonstrations every weekend through Christmas Eve. For a complete list of demonstrations, visit jekyllartists.com.
Glynn Visual Arts will host its Holiday Art Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 30 at 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. There will be items by local artists for sale.
December 8
The Island Players will perform “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 8 to 10. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee Dec. 11. All shows will be held at the St. Simons Casino, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Tickets range in price from $10 to $25. For details or tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
December 9
Jill Stanford’s Dance Center will present The Grinch at 7 p.m. Dec. 9; 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11. All shows will be held at the Brunswick High School Auditorium. General admission is $20. For tickets, email jillstanforddancecenter.com.
Operation Bed Spread will host its Holiday BEDlam from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ziggy Mahoney’s in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $25 per person and area available at the door. For details, visit operationbed.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. A 3 p.m. matinee show will be staged at 3 p.m. Dec. 11. All performances will be at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For tickets or more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
St. Marys Little Theatre will host its 10th annual Christmas production, “Miracle at the North Pole,” from Dec. 9 to 11 at Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10. There will be a 2 p.m. show Dec. 11. Tickets should be purchased ahead of time at Once Upon a Bookseller in St. Marys (cash or check) or online at www.stmaryslittletheatre.com. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. For details, call or text 954-290-9873.
December 10
Coastal Wildscapes will host its Moonlight and Mistletoe Holiday Party and Oyster Roast from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Altama Management Area in Brunswick. Drinks, light appetizers, live music and a live plein air artist will be available. Tickets are $75 for members; $95 for nonmembers; and $100 for VIP members. and $120 VIP non-members. VIP tickets include a 3 p.m. ecology and history tour. For tickets, visit coastalwildscapes.org.
The 6th annual Miss Heart of Christmas, a food fundraiser for FaithWorks, will be held at 1 p.m. in Brunswick. It will be $60 for the early bird package. For more information, visit CoastalGAPageant Productions.com.
The Cassina Garden Club will host its annual Christmas Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic tabby cabins in Gascoigne Bluff, 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. For details, visit cassinagardenclub.org.
The Holly Jolly Jekyll Light Parade will be held at 7 p.m. in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
The American Cancer Society’s Victory Board and the Georgia Theater Company will host its Merry Movies from 10 to 11 a.m. at Island Cinemas, 44 Cinema Lane, St. Simons Island. “The Polar Express” and “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” will be screened. Kids are encouraged to wear their pajamas for a photo with Santa. Tickets are $15. To purchase those, visit acsvictoryboard.org. The nonprofit is also accepting donations of coffee pods for Nunnally House.
December 11
The Jekyll Singers will perform at 2 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. They will share a variety of Christmas songs. For details about this and other Holly Jolly Jekyll events, visit jekyllisland.com.
December 12
The Glynn Academy Choir and Orchestra will host a winter concert at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 900 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
December 13
The Jekyll Island Singers will host its Snowflakes and Sleigh Bells at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Jekyll Island. A cantata, The Promise of the King will be performed. Parking is free for the event.
December 16
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17. A 3 p.m. matinee show will be staged at 3 p.m. Dec. 18. All performances will be at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For tickets or more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
December 19
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Miss G’s 27th annual Christmas Party for local school children will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Glynn Academy Cafeteria. Donations are being requested to help fund gifts and food. To donate or for more information, email mrsg471@aol.com or call 912-265-9482.
December 20
The Holly Jolly Jekyll drive-in movie will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 and 29. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.
December 22
The Holly Jolly Jekyll fireworks show will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29. For details, visit jekyllisland.com.