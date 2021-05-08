Evangelism — it is a very misunderstood word for many people. When some people hear the word evangelism, they immediately think of the televangelists of the late 1980s and early 90s who gained so much notoriety due to their scandals. Others think about having to go and knock on the doors of strangers and hand out gospel tracts. Neither one of these has very positive connotations for the majority of people I know. The second alternative is often very scary for many Christians. They know they should share their faith, but they are very scared of having to make “cold calls” on strangers.
The fact is, however, that every Christian is called to work of evangelism. The apostle Paul charged us in the book of 2 Corinthians: “We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors as though God were making his appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God” (2 Cor. 5:20). An ambassador is someone who has citizenship in one country and yet resides in another as an authorized representative for his government. As Christians, our citizenship is in heaven (Phil. 3:20), and yet we reside here on earth as God’s appointed, resident representatives of his Kingdom. This is the reason we didn’t get saved and immediately go to heaven. As Christians, God has an assignment for us down here on earth as his ambassadors. God makes his appeal to spiritually confused and disconnected people through people like you and me.
The definition for evangelism according to the dictionary is as follows: zealously promoting something we believe in. We all do this don’t we? We are all good at promoting those things we love and enjoy. People are always recommending movies they love. Some are more than willing to tell you why their make and model of car is the best out there. Some people will go on and on about their boyfriends or girlfriends. If we are sold on something, we can’t help but promote it and talk about it. There is a real sense if we love Jesus and have found his forgiveness that we will want to promote him and share him with others. But here is the difference. We are not talking about recommending a good movie or a better hair shampoo. We are talking about the most important decision that a person will ever make in their life in regards to what they will do with Jesus. He claimed to be the only way to find heaven and true forgiveness.
Evangelism is scary for us. We know the stakes are high, but so many of us feel inadequate when it comes to sharing Christ. Let me let you in on something though. Do you know how most people out there come to Christ? It is not through Billy Graham, or a TV program or a stranger knocking on the door. More than 90 percent of people come to Christ through the influence of a friend. It is a friend that shares Christ with them or invites them to church or another place where they can hear about Christ. I love the phrase “relational evangelism.” This means that you will become a trusted friend for the sake of eternity. You are not charged to reach everyone, but you can begin to pray for and seek to influence the friends and family in your sphere of influence. They don’t have to become your projects, but if you love them, you will want to share the love of Christ with them. Did you know that most Christians never lead anyone else to Christ? If you led one person to Christ, it would be a great victory for many of you. Don’t leave this planet bound for heaven without planning on taking someone with you. If you can’t share with them, invite them to some place where they can hear God’s truth about Jesus. Purpose to be a trusted friend for the sake of eternity. And that’s the Word.