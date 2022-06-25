Jesus is still doing His work today. It just works a little differently than when he walked the planet 2,000 years ago revealing the heart of His Father. He preached, taught, healed and pushed back the kingdom of darkness — and he opened the way for people to enter God’s Kingdom and become a part of God’s family.
Jesus came to bring forgiveness, restoration, and reconciliation with God and with others. Having risen from the dead, he eventually ascended back into heaven and left His ministry in the hands of his followers. He told them, “As the Father sent me, so I am sending you” (John 20:21). Then Jesus breathed on them and then said, “Receive the Holy Spirit.”
This was a picture of Jesus breathing His life and His Spirit into the hearts of these men and women. They needed to come fully alive in the power of His resurrection. On the day of Pentecost, Jesus poured out His Spirit upon the fledgling church that was gathered in prayer in an upper room in Jerusalem.
The day of Pentecost began a new era — the church was born in the power of the Spirit to bring the Kingdom of God to everyone they encounter. The ministry of Jesus was far from over. His ministry was just entering a brand new stage through His people who would be his hands and his feet, and his voice to call men and women back to God.
I am sure the disciples had a hard time watching Jesus leave them to return to heaven. What could be better than having Jesus right next to us live in the flesh. Jesus, however, believed it was much better that He go away and back to heaven. Jesus said that if he leaves, He would send another “helper,” the Holy Spirit to come in his place. He promised the Spirit would not just be with them, but would actually live in them (John 14:15-17). He told them it was to their advantage for the Holy Spirit to come in his place.
When Jesus walked the earth, he was limited to a human body. He could only be in one place at a time. He could not be in Bethany at the same time he was in Jerusalem. He couldn’t have been in Hahira, Waycross, Brunswick and St. Simons all at the same time. He would only be able to visit one church at a time on Sunday morning. Can you imagine the waiting list to get Jesus to come do ministry at your particular church gathering on a Sunday morning? Jesus didn’t want to remain isolated to one place on the planet at a time.
Now through the work of the Holy Spirit, Jesus can be present in many places to many different people all at the same moment. The Holy Spirit provides unlimited access to the presence of Jesus wherever we may be, whatever time of day, whatever our need is. Jesus is present with me and in me as I write this article. He is also present with you and in you at this very moment if you have put your trust in Him.
Jesus can visit churches, hospitals, homes and prison cells at any given moment through His Spirit and also through His people. I will carry Jesus with me today everywhere I go. His ministry will continue through me as I allow myself to be used of God. We are his witnesses here on earth to do His work for His glory. I do not have a ministry. Jesus has a ministry, and I just want to allow Him to do it in and through me. Will you do the same? Will you be a part of helping the ministry of Jesus to continue? Offer yourself to Him now. He is more concerned with your availability than your ability. Faith is all that is required for you to be of use to our master. And that’s the Word.