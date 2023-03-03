In 1953, two local ladies — Gladys Fendig and Laura Towson — had an idea. They would organize a home tour through their church, Christ Church Frederica. It would showcase some of the beautiful homes on St. Simons Island with the proceeds benefiting the church’s charities.
And now, seven decades later, the ladies of the Christ Church Episcopal Church Women are keeping the tradition alive.
The Christ Church Tour of Homes will return for its first post-COVID iteration from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18. Sea Island tour buses will pick up participants at the church, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, and shuttle them to the private island to visit homes. All six of the properties are located on Sea Island this year. Ticket prices start at $75 and are available at christchurchtourofhomes2023.eventbee.com.
This year’s, 70th anniversary milestone will serve up many of the elements that have sustained it through the years. But there’s also some notable changes.
“We’ve definitely evolved. I have heard that the original tour ladies put the attendees in their own cars and drove them around themselves,” said Sharon Altenbach, this year’s tour co-chair. “But since its inception, its purpose has been to raise funds for community outreach grants for local charitable organizations, primarily those whose services provide assistance for women and children.”
That is also true today. Altenbach, who is helming this year’s event with Gayle McAlister, says the tour raises substantial funds for area nonprofits. For this special edition, the Episcopal Church Women are looking to make a bigger impact than everbefore.
“This year, our goal is $100,000 which is our largest goal we’ve ever had throughout the history of the tour,” she said. “We have also changed our process of selecting the charitable organizations receiving the grants. We closed the applications on Feb. 17.”
Now, they have released the names of the nearly 30 organizations those funds will go to support. As Altenbach noted, many are those that benefit children like CASA Glynn and the Boys and Girls Club. Others include Grace House, a Brunswick-based sober living facility for women, and the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia. Altenbach feels that tour-goers will feel even better about supporting the goal now that they can see where their dollars are going.
“It’s important that everyone who goes on the tour knows where that money are going,” she said.
In addition to supporting worthy causes, attendees will also be treated to plenty of architectural inspiration. The homes will serve up a variety of styles.
“What they’re going to see is a balanced mix of homes,” Altenbach said. “No two will be the same. We have some oceanfront homes, some marsh front homes. They are varying styles and sizes, so it’s a good variety. I think there’s something there to pique everyone’s interest.”
The tickets are close to being sold out and the ladies have already reached their lofty $100,000 goal. With the early success, they felt compelled to add another new piece — a service of thanksgiving.
“We’re going to fully close out our event later in April ... at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23 with a blessing and celebration at the church. It will recognize and celebrate the charitable organizations receiving grants, along with the volunteers, benefactors, sponsors and homeowners who made the grants possible. It will be presided over by Father Tom Purdy. The service will feature a curated musical element by Jim Broussard with a reception to follow,” Altenbach said.
While the event and the blessing is hosted by Christ Church, it has become beloved by the broader community. And that’s why it’s an occasion that’s always been so heartily supported.
“I think that, over the years, it’s been an important source of funds for the local charities. And even when it was impacted by COVID and we were not able to actually hold a tour, we still saw that our supporters, volunteers and the public at large continued to donate even though it did not take place,” she said. “I think that support speaks to the importance of the tour to the community.”