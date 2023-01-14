Peace, calm, reflection, meditation and prayer are just a few of the things a new labyrinth at Christ Church Frederica was built to support and foster.
Far from the mythological labyrinth of the old Cretan King Minos, which was intended to trap and confuse, labyrinths have evolved into something else entirely.
“Labyrinths have been around for centuries,” says Randy Siegel, who leads the Christ Church Frederica Labyrinth Guild. “They even date back to prehistoric times. We find them in many different faith traditions and many different cultures. There are many different designs.
“The simplest way to describe it is it’s a form of walking prayer or meditation.”
Formally called the Labyrinth at Christ Church Frederica, it, like many others, is a large paved circle inset into the ground and adorned with lines marking the single passage through the feature. Labyrinths don’t feature branching paths or dead ends, but instead a single linear path that winds toward and away from the center of the circle.
By paying attention to how one walks the labyrinth, Siegel says, one can learn something about how one lives their life.
“Walking into the middle is really a time to quiet the mind, let go of the day, all those distractions, thoughts, judgments, follow our breath and watch one foot move in front of the other until we find our natural pace,” Siegel said.
Christ Church’s labyrinth formally opened in December, and the church is providing guided walks of the path on a basis to be determined by demand. Siegel said the next one is at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Either walking alone, with family or friends or taking part in one of the facilitated walks comes with several benefits, Seigel said. First is a break from the hectic lives people lead today.
“Second, the rhythm,” he said. “(It’s) proven scientifically. Placing one foot in front of the other quiets the mind, relaxes the body and, we believe, refreshes the spirit. Most people leave the labyrinth feeling refreshed, rejuvenated.”
Siegel believes the labyrinth at Christ Church offers something that sets it apart from others. Located on one of the most historic, storied sites on St. Simons Island and under the canopy of old live oaks between Christ Church and the nearby Wesley United Methodist Church gardens, even the labyrinths designer saw the appeal.
“This isn’t from me, this is in the words of Chuck Hunner, (with Golden Spirit Labyrinths): ‘Surrounded by live oaks and other majestic trees draped with Spanish moss, the labyrinth embraces an open sky. One can’t help but feel surrounded, supported and nurtured by nature here,’” Siegel said.
Along with insight into oneself, Siegel says walking the path can, like shower thoughts, give one a great idea or insight.
“It may, it may not, but a lot of times we find in the silence, the solitude, insights bubble up,” Siegel said.
It’s not just the journey to the center that can be revealing, Siegel says the trip out can be just as insightful.
“It seems to be a different path on the way out, something has changed, we reflect on what we received during this time and what we want to take back,” Siegel said.
For more information on facilitated walks or to inquire about joining the church labyrinth guild, contact Siegel at link2randy@gmail.com. The church also has a website detailing the labyrinth at ccfssi.org/labyrinth. The guild is always looking for hands to volunteer with upkeep and walks, he said.
“It’s always open to the public dawn to dusk to walk it anytime they would like to,” Siegel said.