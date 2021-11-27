We are here at Thanksgiving weekend 2021. It is hard to believe the holiday season is upon us. A new year is right around the corner, and yet the future does not seem fully clear. We have had a tough ride for the last 18 months or so. We are not sure whether to be encouraged and hopeful, discouraged and afraid, or what we should think and feel. We have seemed to be in and out of uncertainty for months on end.
I think about people like you this Thanksgiving. How are you doing? Have you suffered the loss of a loved one during this past year? Have you had financial struggles? Have you lost friendships due to political differences or disagreements about COVID-19? Have you grown weary from all the tension and polarization that is so rampant in the culture today?
We have all been tested in unique ways since March of 2020. Here I am — a man of faith and power right, a so-called spiritual leader — but there are times over these past months I have been ready to toss in the towel. I have found myself worried about the future, unsure of myself, paralyzed by fear. I have found my mind racing about the future at times. Then I catch myself worrying, and think “Why? Why do I worry so much God?”
I have come to a realization through it all. I have trusted God for many years now. I have seen God provide for all my needs in great ways. He has never let me down. I know there are times where the future has not looked too bright.
I know however that our ultimate trust can never be placed in the Almighty dollar, in the stock market, in the medical community, the news media or a government run my human beings. All of these have their place in the world but they can never hold our hope securely in hand. Some of these have disillusioned us and left us wondering where we can find the truth, and who can we trust.
Our trust can be shaken, our health can be shaken, our finances can be shaken, and we can be shaken by circumstances all around us. We can allow ourselves to become overwhelmed in a sea of trials and doubts.
Or we can allow ourselves to be thankful still. We can choose the attitude of gratitude in the midst of the sea of uncertainty. We can remember again that our God is good. He is good and kind, and He has still been good and kind. He calls us to give thanks in all circumstances. He calls us to bring to him the sacrifice of praise and thanksgiving.
We can choose to be filled with thanks, and filled with faith and hope as we remember the promises of God. We do not always know what the future holds, but we always know the One who holds the future in His hands.
So as we come towards the end of 2021 with all of its uncertainty, there is a scripture I want to share with you this Thanksgiving.
In the book of Hebrews, the writer speaks of the things that can be shaken — the kingdoms of this world, the things of this world. Then there is a word for Christians… “Since we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe, for our God is a consuming fire” (Hebrews 12:28).
The scripture reminds us that everything in this world can be shaken (and feels like it has been). The kingdoms of this world can be shaken. We, however, have been given a kingdom that cannot be shaken — the kingdom of God.
As Christians, we serve a God who can never be dethroned. He is never surprised. He is never worried about the future. Our God is bigger than pandemics, political spite, societal upheaval and every world leader now living or that has ever lived. He is a God who delivered his servant Daniel in the lion’s den, and the Hebrew boys out of a fiery furnace. He is a God who sets the captives free, and God who promises us an ultimate home in heaven. He is a God who shall show Himself faithful to all of who seek Him.
Our kingdom we have been given is unshakable. So give thanks. Worship. Praise. Take heart. Have faith. Don’t be shaken for we are part of the unshakable kingdom of God. Hallelujah. Thank you Jesus! Amen.
And that’s the Word.