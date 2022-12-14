Georgia Sea Grill’s Head Chef Tim Lensch doesn’t typically go for traditional holiday meals — it’s not that type of establishment.
“I don’t normally go for holiday specials,” Lensch said.
Georgia Sea Grill’s typical menu doesn’t approach the kind of food you’d think of as “Christmas dinner.” The restaurant itself doesn’t have any close ties to Christmas, aside from the fact that the staff celebrates it.
Georgia Sea Grill is a “special event restaurant,” he said. People come to the establishment to celebrate their special events. That means Lensch is spending most of the Christmas season making it memorable for other people.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything special about holidays. When it comes time for the staff party at the end of the year, they’re all cooked out, Lensch said — they cater from Del Sur, another restaurant down the road.
“And they knock it out of the park every year,” Lensch said.
That’s become something of a tradition, as has Lensch’s family Christmas Day party, the most special time of the year. He goes home to his parents’ house, where the family gathers every year for a big dinner.
“I end up cooking, but it’s always a joint thing. I do something, they do something,” Lensch said.
It’s a tradition, but not all traditions stand the test of time. Nor do they need to, they only need to last as long as they’re important to someone. With the passing of his uncle this year, Lensch said some of the family traditions he’s known his whole life have already started changing.
He wishes that he’d made a tradition out of being involved in the kitchen a little earlier in his life, maybe.
“Being a chef, there are a lot of things my grandmas made that I wish I’d paid a lot more attention to,” Lensch said. “That’s stuff they probably got from their moms and grandmas.”
He’s had to satisfy himself by going through some old family cookbooks, which seldom come with the little tricks of the trade that one accrues through a life of cooking.
What’s not traditional for the Golden Isles is a lot of the food items he grew up eating at Christmas meals. Lensch is Southern by birth but Midwestern by upbringing — his parents are from Ohio and Nebraska.
While the tastes may be different from cream of wheat to grits — the first time he had grits the taste knocked his socks off — the underlying principle is similar. The same is true of cornbread and Johnnycakes.
“As I was growing up, there’s all these differences, and then as a chef it’s basically no different,” Lensch said.
One Southern staple he’s been familiar with for a while is the chocolate chess pie, a sweet treat that will fit in just fine with any Christmas dinner.
Chocolate chess pie
1½ cups sugar
¼ cup cocoa powder
1½ tsp. corn starch
¼ tsp. salt
½ cup evaporated milk
2 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla paste
¼ lb. or 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
1 9-inch pie sell
Directions: In a mixing bowl, add sugar, cocoa powder, corn starch and salt. Mix well. In an separate mixing bowl, add eggs, evaporated milk, vanilla paste and mix well. Adding the wet ingredients to the dry, slowly incorporate so as not to over-mix. Once incorporated, add the melted butter and mix. Pour mixture into a pie shell and place in a preheated 350-degree oven for 45-55 minutes. You want to bake this until the filling has set. Let pie rest for an hour or so and enjoy.