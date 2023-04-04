Dr. Dakota Gette has a unique understanding of what it takes to be a top-tier athlete.
The chiropractor at Carlyle Wellness on St. Simons Island played college basketball at Aurora University in Illinois. Through his extensive training — on the court and off it — he knows that performing at one’s best requires a body to fire on all cylinders.
But he found some unexpected challenges during his playing days.
“I got extremely worn down, then my migraines began to ramp up in frequency and intensity. They became so intense I would end up vomiting,” he said.
“The only remedy I could find at the time was over the counter medications. Everyday my activity was limited so I would not create a migraine. I was masking the symptoms just to survive everyday.”
Then, Dr. Gette discovered an answer which was already a well-known to professional athletes — chiropractic care. Superstars like Tiger Woods, Tom Brady, Jerry Rice and Michael Jordan all employ chiropractors to assist with range of motion and pain elimination. In fact, it’s estimated that 90 percent of all professional athletes utilize chiropractic care.
Gette started getting regular adjustments and within six months his life changed. His migraines disappeared.
“My acid reflux did the same,” he said. “Simply by relieving the pressure off the nervous system (the body’s software), my body healed and restored back to a place of optimal health and performance. I was again able to exercise as much as I wanted. I had energy to be social at school and I began to see what my body is capable of when everything is tuned perfectly.”
His transformation put him on the path to pursuing his own doctorate of chiropractic care, where he could offer patients the same results he received. And that’s what he’s doing today.
At Carlyle Wellness, 50 Aviator Plaza, St. Simons Island, Drs. Gette and Carlyle work with a number of athletes of all ages and performance levels to keep them at the top of their games.
“We see all kinds of people ... from kids to folks in their 90s. We have everyone — from weight lifters and runners to pickle ball players,” he said.
Most of what they do involves keeping the central nervous system functioning at its peak. That allows the body to heal faster and recover better.
“We have seen that regular chiropractic care allows the body to balance between the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems, which means your body knows when it needs to be ramped up to go fight (or perform in athletics) and when to heal or rest so you can perform again soon,” he said.
“This is absolutely crucial for athletes AS we are active in open gym sessions, practice, film, strength training, conditioning training, meetings and travel. Your body and mind can become shredded and torn apart if not taken care of consistently.”
And that goes for all areas of the body. While chiropractic care is most commonly associated with the back and spine, Gette says almost any spot can be targeted.
“Adjusting-wise, we can do everything you think of ... we’ve had someone come in with a finger that needed to be adjusted so we did that,” he said.
Carlyle Wellness also offers other treatments to maximize performance.
“We have an orthotic scanner, so we can see if the arches on the feet have fallen. If those arches start to fall, that affects your spine which in turn affects the functioning of your body through the central nervous system.”
They also have nutritional supplements to add to diets, as well as laser therapy for recovery.
“What that does is add photo or light energy to the area that is affected it allows the healing process to speed up, decreasing the amount of injured down time. They get better a lot quicker,” he said with a laugh. “To make it simple.”
And that’s precisely what they like to do — keep things simple so athletes can get back to living their best lives.
“Athletes of every age should be utilizing chiropractic care to ensure proper performance from their bodies. Chiropractic care allows the brain to control and coordinate every part of the body at the body’s optimal level,” Gette said. “As an athlete, you cannot afford for your body to fail you in the last seconds of the championship game. Be certain your body can withstand the strain of your training and recover at its best with chiropractic adjustments.”