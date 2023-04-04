040423_carlyle
Dr. Dakota Gette, a former collegiate athlete, understands firsthand the importance of keeping one’s body in tip top shape. He started incorporating chiropractic care as a basketball player and it made all the difference.

 Lindsey Adkison

Dr. Dakota Gette has a unique understanding of what it takes to be a top-tier athlete.

The chiropractor at Carlyle Wellness on St. Simons Island played college basketball at Aurora University in Illinois. Through his extensive training — on the court and off it — he knows that performing at one’s best requires a body to fire on all cylinders.

