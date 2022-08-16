081622_golfer
Buy Now

Research studies have shown that regular chiropractic adjustments can help golfers add an additional yardage to their drives.

 Metrocreative Graphics

For any golfer, taking their game to the next level requires time, patience, and of course, practice. But those who truly excel will tell you that what they do behind the scenes is even more important than what happens on the links.

It’s why so many golfers — professional and amateurs alike — end up at Carlyle Wellness on St. Simons Island.

More from this section