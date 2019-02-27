Chili perfect pre-spring meal

Jonathan Eaddy knows a thing or two about good food. The executive chef at the Southeast Georgia Health System is tasked with whipping up tasty meals for the staff and patients who pass through the facility’s doors.
One of his most popular dishes, especially this time of year, is chili. The hearty meal is warm and filling, something Eaddy notes goes back to the origin of the recipe. Back, then however, it was more about the harsh realities of the fronteir rather than flavor.
“Chili is a dish that was invented out of necessity ... when the settlers heading west didn’t have a way to preserve their meats. When it started to turn, they made chili,” he said.
“The spices and heat were to mask the taste of rancid meat. As time went on, they started to add different chili peppers. Later, they started adding beans to it if they ran short of meat to have protein in the dish. Now we all know and love chili.”
From those humble beginnings, the stew-like meal really took off. Today, there are even events situated around the dish. One local staple will return this weekend — the annual Rotary of the Golden Isles Chili Cookoff.
The event showcases and celebrates the versatility of the dish, while collecting funds for the nonprofit’s missions.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday hundreds, will descend on Postell Park on St. Simons Island, the site of the event, to distribute or taste the many different types of chili represented there.
Eaddy feels that for those participating in the event is the way to show off their family’s recipe, many of which remain closely guarded secrets. He was willing, however, to offer up one of his favorites, which he often serves up at the health system.
He enjoys this version because it offers color as well as spice.
“The recipe I shared is colorful, flavorful, and has a great balance of heat and flavor. So many people try to do too much to it and that is where they go wrong. And with using the beer in it just expands the flavor profile to take it over the top,” he said.
Eaddy even has a few tried and true tips that will help. For instance, he stresses that chefs should cook the spices, rather than simply dropping them in the pot.
“ This is a mistake, cook the spices to get the best flavor out of them, but do not burn them or the whole pot will be compromised,” he said.
Whether cooking up the dish for the cookoff contest or for family dinner, Eaddy feels the time honored meal is one to celebrate.
“Chili is a great dish because it has so many different uses. Whether its a cold winter day, tailgate party, or just any old time chili is always appreciated. The appeal of it is endless, by itself, with tortilla chips or crackers, over a bed of rice, on good old American hot dogs, chili is appealing to all,” he said.
Chili ingredients:
2 ground chuck packages
1 package of ground chorizo (or other spicy sausage)
2 red onions small diced
2 each red and green bell peppers diced
4 sticks of celery diced
2 fresh jalapenos or Serrano chilis minced
8 cloves of garlic minced
4 large cans of diced tomatoes
1 can tomato paste
1 Large can each of kidney, pinto and black beans
1/4 cup Texas Pete Hot Sauce
1 can beef broth
1 bottle of your favorite beer (Eaddy uses Dos Equis Amber)
1 bay leaf
Spice mixture ingredients:
3 tablespoon cumin
2 tablespoon ground oregano
2/3 cup chili powder
1 tsp cayenne pepper (optional for extra spice)
3 tablespoon salt
Instructions:
In a large pot, brown the ground beef and sausage until cooked. Drain and set aside. Add all diced vegetables except jalapeños and Garlic, with 2 tsp vegetable oil and saute until translucent.
Add the spice mixture and cook for one minute then add the tomato paste, garlic and jalapeños, cook for 2 minutes stirring frequently to prevent scorching.
Deglaze with the bottle of beer and reduce by 2/3. Then add the beef broth and hot sauce and bring to boil.
Add the beef mixture back into the pan, all of the beans, diced tomatoes, and 1 bay leaf and turn heat to low and let simmer for 2 hours stirring every ten minutes. Serve according to your preference.