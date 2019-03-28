For nearly two decades, members of Rotary of the Golden Isles have kicked off a new year with a signature event — the annual chili cookoff.
Club member James Vivenzio says that it began as a way to raise funds while allowing the organization to meet with members of the public.
“It started in January of 2004 at Redfern Village by member Joel Coble as a fund raiser. It evolved to a level that Redfern was not big enough and was moved to the present location,” he said.
That is Postell Park on St. Simons Island. And from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, it will be filled with cookoff teams and hundreds of attendees who will come together for the cause.
“People love chili, and the professional way the Rotary has hosted the event has people coming back year after year,” Vivenzio said.
“It’s so family friendly and a great value for the whole family for $5 to eat all you want, listen to some good music and fellowship with family and friends.”
Like Vivenzio, Rotary member Emily Coiner always enjoys being involved with the event.
“The cookoff is always the first Saturday in March so it feels like an introduction to spring in the Golden Isles. The morning starts off cool but it usually warms up to be the perfect weather to enjoy some chili and then visit the village shops and restaurants,” she said.
“The teams are exited to test their best secret chili recipes to see if they have a winner. They have a lot of fun and make it fun for all of the attendees. We also have live music from the Stringrays to keep the atmosphere festive.”