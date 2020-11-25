Dave Carrier is a busy guy. The chef and owner of Certified Burgers and Beverage on St. Simons Island can be found constantly cranking out top quality burgers.
But when it comes to Thanksgiving, he has his own methods for creating the meal’s centerpiece — the turkey. A master when it comes to cooking meat, Carrier takes a bit of a different approach.
“I think the best way to cook a turkey is to break it down. It’s a little more work but it’s worth it,” he said.
Carrier carves the bird into sections, noting that a butcher could perform the task for a customer if preferred. The sections should include the legs and the breast.
“You should do this the day before, and you can go ahead and make your beautiful stock with some leeks, onions, carrots, garlic and fresh herbs. That will give you the base for your gravy,” he said.
When it comes to cooking the turkey legs, Carrier says to sear the meat and braise it in the stock.
“Sear both sides and braise it in the broth until tender. Do not fully submerge the legs so that the tops can remain crispy,” he said.
The turkey breast should be seared and then roasted, a process that may take more or less time depending on one’s oven and size of the turkey. But the length of time will be shorter than the traditional two to three hours required to cook an intact bird.
A recommended roasting temperature is usually between 325 to 350 degrees.
“One of the pros to this technique is that you can probably cook this turkey in under an hour and a half. The legs will need to cook longer to make sure they’re fully cooked and you want to make sure that you don’t overcook your turkey breast,” he said.
Once the turkey has been cooked, chefs will want to check the temperature with a kitchen thermometer to ensure it’s reached the appropriate level of “doneness.”
“You want it to be about 160 to 165 degrees for the breast. That’s the set temperature for safety.
There’s a five to 10 degree variance though so you’ll need to think about that,” he said.
While there are a few extra steps, Carrier feels certain that this will produce a turkey that is sure to please the family. And he knows this from experience.
“You won’t have that Norman Rockwell Thanksgiving turkey, but I can guarantee that it will be a moist and delicious one … maybe the best you’ve ever had,” he said.
“About 20 years ago, I was in California working with a chef who was cooking a Thanksgiving dinner and I ended up cooking a turkey exactly this way.”
At the time, the technique was a holiday emergency.
“The chef was cooking multiple turkeys in different ovens. We were getting ready to eat and I went to check one oven — it was cold and the turkey wasn’t cooked at all,” Carrier recalled with a laugh.
“So I cut the meat off the bone really quickly and threw it back it. It was one of the best turkeys I’ve ever cooked,” he said.
“I think it really is the best way to do it but some people can be a little hesitant because you’re breaking away from the standard and a lot of people still want that Normal Rockwell experience.”
It’s likely the way Carrier will be cooking up his own turkey at home this year while the restaurant takes a break from its annual meal preparation.
“We actually decided not to do the dinners at the restaurant this year. We want to get the bakery up and running. It will be next year so we’re taking a break but we’ll be back at it then,” he said.